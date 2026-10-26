Delhi Police Busts Rs 30 Crore Cyber Fraud Network In Greater Noida

Discover how Delhi Police dismantled a sophisticated cyber fraud network in Greater Noida, uncovering a Rs 30 crore racket that used fake firms and bank accounts to defraud victims across multiple states.

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Key Points A cyber fraud network involving over Rs 30 crore in credit transactions was busted in Greater Noida on Monday.

Seven men were arrested, including six on October 16 in Greater Noida and one on October 21 in Kanpur.

The racket supplied bank accounts opened through fake firms to cybercriminals, linked to 27 complaints from different states so far.

The investigation began after a Delhi University student was cheated of Rs 6,450 in a social media advertisement scam.

Police seized 20 mobile phones, 45 SIM cards, 39 point-of-sale machines, and other banking-related documents.

A cyber fraud network involving more than Rs 30 crore in credit transactions was busted in Greater Noida with the arrest of seven men who allegedly supplied bank accounts opened through fake firms to cybercriminals, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

The racket came to light during an investigation into a complaint by a Delhi University student who was allegedly cheated of Rs 6,450 after responding to a social media advertisement for a kurti, police said.

How The Fraud Unfolded

The complainant, a resident of Uttar Pradesh studying at Ramjas College, came across an advertisement on social media and was redirected to a number to place an order worth Rs 799.

"She paid Rs 400 in advance through a QR code. She later received a call regarding parcel delivery and was asked to provide a passcode. The caller induced her to make several additional payments on the pretext of generating the code and processing a refundable charge. Despite paying Rs 6,450 in total, she neither received the parcel nor got a refund," a senior police officer said.

An FIR was registered on September 4, following which teams traced the money through a payment merchant to a bank account linked to a private limited company in Greater Noida, the officer said.

Investigation And Arrests

A team analysed nearly 200 mobile numbers and IMEI numbers, banking transactions and digital records obtained from platforms and service providers, including e-commerce, food delivery apps and courier companies.

The officer further said that six accused -- Aditya Mishra (23), Ayush Verma (22), Abhishek Pal (23), Himanshu Rana (29), Rahul Kumar (30) and Gaurav Pandey (24) -- were arrested during coordinated raids in Greater Noida on October 16.

Udit Pratap Singh Bhadauriya (22) was arrested from Kanpur on October 21, taking the total number of arrests to seven. Police found that around 25 bank accounts, allegedly opened in the names of fake firms and people, were used to channel proceeds of cyber fraud. The accounts have recorded credit transactions exceeding Rs 30 crore, while 27 cyber fraud complaints from different states have been linked to the network so far.

Modus Operandi Of The Syndicate

"During interrogation, Mishra disclosed that he and some associates had established firms and opened current accounts, which were handed over to Rana and Kumar for a monthly payment of Rs 25,000. The accounts, along with banking kits and linked SIM cards, were passed on through Pandey to individuals identified as Maxwell and Solitaire, who reportedly communicated through numbers bearing the US country code," the officer further said.

Pandey, an MBA graduate, coordinated the supply of bank accounts to cyber fraudsters on a commission basis. The syndicate arranged account holders, rented premises and prepared documents to establish firms and open bank accounts.

Evidence Seized And Ongoing Probe

Teams have seized 20 mobile phones, 45 SIM cards, 39 point-of-sale machines, 33 debit cards, 28 cheque books, 15 scanners, two laptops, five stamps, Aadhaar and PAN cards, and 21 bank account-related documents.

Further analysis of the seized devices and documents is underway.