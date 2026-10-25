Online Investment Scam: Two Arrested In Goa For Rs 39 Lakh Fraud

Goa Police have apprehended two individuals from Maharashtra for allegedly orchestrating an online investment fraud, swindling a senior citizen out of Rs 39.01 lakh through a deceptive share investment scheme.

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Key Points Goa Police arrested Sagar Prakash Dholvi and Ajinkya Ravindra Abhang for an online investment fraud.

A 60-year-old Porvorim resident was cheated of Rs 39.01 lakh between August 21 and September 28.

The accused used WhatsApp to lure the victim into a fake share investment scheme, showing fictitious profits.

Police have secured Rs 23.12 lakh belonging to the complainant following the arrests on October 23 and 24.

Authorities urge the public to exercise caution with online investment offers and report suspected cyber financial fraud immediately.

Two men were arrested in Goa for allegedly cheating a senior citizen of Rs 39.01 lakh through an online investment scheme, a police official said on Sunday.

Arrests Made In Online Fraud Case

Accused Sagar Prakash Dholvi and Ajinkya Ravindra Abhang, who were arrested on October 23 and 24, hail from Narayangaon and Alephata areas of neighbouring Maharashtra's Pune district, he added.

"A case was registered on October 3 following a complaint by a 60-year-old resident of Porvorim in North Goa, who alleged that he was cheated of Rs 39,01,047 between August 21 and September 28. The accused had contacted him on Whatsapp and lured him into joining an online share investments scheme," said Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) Jivba Dalvi.

Modus Operandi And Police Action

"The complainant transferred money to multiple bank accounts and was shown fictitious profits on a fraudulent investment application. When he attempted to withdraw his investment and the profits, the accused sought additional payments and then stopped responding," he said.

The investigation revealed that Rs 10.8 lakh had been transferred to a bank account linked to Abhang, while Rs 12 lakh had gone to Dholvi's bank account, the official said. A sum of Rs 23.12 lakh belonging to the complainant has been secured, as per police.

The two were arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act after a probe by the Goa Cyber Crime Police team led by sub-inspector Anil Polekar.

The public must exercise caution while dealing with investment offers circulated through social media platforms and messaging applications, particularly those promising guaranteed or unusually high returns.

They should report suspected cyber financial fraud immediately by calling the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or visiting cybercrime.gov.in, police said.