Azadpur Mandi Goes Digital For Gate Pass Payments

Discover how the Azadpur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee is revolutionising operations at Asia's largest wholesale market by launching an online payment facility for gate pass fees, enhancing efficiency and transparency.

Key Points Azadpur APMC introduces online payment for gate pass fees.

The digital system replaces a largely cash-based mechanism.

Aims to reduce congestion and improve transparency at Asia's largest wholesale market.

Expected to speed up vehicle entry and minimise traffic snarls.

Facility will be extended to all Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board mandis.

The Azadpur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on Friday launched an online payment facility for gate pass fees, replacing the largely cash-based system with a digital mechanism, officials said.

The move is aimed at reducing congestion and improving transparency at Asia's largest wholesale fruits and vegetables market.

Boosting Efficiency Through Digitalisation

Officials said traders, vehicle drivers and other stakeholders entering the mandi can now pay gate pass fees through digital modes, adding that the move is expected to speed up vehicle entry and reduce traffic snarls at the gates.

"The online payment system will save time for traders and ensure a faster and more secure payment process," APMC Azadpur Secretary Ayushi said.

Officials further said the facility would soon be extended to all mandis under the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board.

"Our objective is to promote digital governance across Delhi's agricultural markets and minimise cash transactions, making operations more efficient and convenient for all stakeholders," Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board Vice Chairman Arjun Sharma said.

The mandi administration urged traders, commission agents (arhtiyas) and vehicle operators to adopt the online payment facility to help make the new system successful.