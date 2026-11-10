Cyber gang drains Rs 22 cr from TN bank accounts; Nigeria link suspected

Discover how an alleged international cybercrime syndicate siphoned Rs 22.10 crore from Tamil Nadu bank accounts, sparking criticism from BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam regarding government accountability and public fund security.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points An online fraud of Rs 22.10 crore from bank accounts in Tamil Nadu came to light on Tuesday.

Police suspect an international cybercrime syndicate from Nigeria is involved in the siphoning.

BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam questioned the TVK government's administrative oversight and security checks.

Selvam criticised the government's ability to safeguard public funds, highlighting the alleged penetration of government payment systems.

An online fraud involving the siphoning of Rs 22.10 crore from bank accounts in the state came to light, the police said on Tuesday.

Police Investigate International Cybercrime Link

Currently, efforts are underway to track the transactions and also check the involvement of local bank handlers or compromised credentials used to execute the transfers, the police said.

The police suspect the involvement of an international cybercrime syndicate from Nigeria.

BJP Leader Questions Government Oversight

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinoj P Selvam claimed that this incident raised yet another set of serious questions about the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government's administrative oversight, accountability and preparedness.

"These are funds meant for rural development, essential services and public welfare. Money entrusted to the government for the benefit of ordinary citizens. How did cybercriminals allegedly penetrate government payment systems? How were transactions worth crores executed? Where were the security checks, financial controls and monitoring mechanisms?" Selvam said on X today.

Taking a dig at the ruling TVK, he said, "Every political party in the world has an IT wing. But Tamil Nadu seems to have witnessed something extraordinary. For the first time, an actor's fan club and its social media army have gone from trending hashtags to running a state government! Unfortunately, managing hashtags and managing a state are two very different things."

He said Tamil Nadu needed transparent answers, stronger institutions and a government that can demonstrate its ability to safeguard public funds.