News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ONGC chopper falls into sea off Mumbai coast, all 9 onboard rescued

ONGC chopper falls into sea off Mumbai coast, all 9 onboard rescued

Source: PTI
Last updated on: June 28, 2022 14:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An ONGC helicopter carrying nine persons including two pilots, on Tuesday fell into the sea while attempting to land on a company's rig in the Arabian Sea, the company said, adding that all nine persons onboard have been rescued.

The helicopter, which had six ONGC personnel onboard, and one belonging to a contractor working for the company, was forced to land using the floaters that are attached to choppers that carry personnel and material from shore to offshore installations.

 

The chopper was attempting to land at the rig, located some 50 nautical miles from the Mumbai coast, when the incident took place. About 1.5 km from the landing zone on the rig, the chopper fell into the sea, the official said.

The circumstances that led to the incident were not immediately clear. Other details too were awaited, he said.

ONGC has several rigs and installations in the Arabia Sea that are used to produce oil and gas from reservoirs lying below the seabed.

ONGC deployed vessels from nearby installations to pull out the personnel onboard the helicopter.

A rescue boat from the rig Sagar Kiran, near which the helicopter made the emergency landing, rescued at least one person, the official said.

ONGC vessel Malviya-16 rescued four persons.

Details of the incident are so far sketchy.

"#Helicopter mishap in #Arabian Sea near #ONGC rig Sagar Kiran in #Mumbai High; carrying 7 passengers & 2 pilots," ONGC tweeted. "Six persons have been rescued so far." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
25 feared killed in ONGC chopper crash
Barge captain blamed for ignoring cyclone warning
Barge captain blamed for ignoring cyclone warning
PIX: Rescued barge survivors recall horror in sea
PIX: Rescued barge survivors recall horror in sea
'If you have too many girls, that's a problem'
'If you have too many girls, that's a problem'
The SUPER FUN Bollywood Quiz!
The SUPER FUN Bollywood Quiz!
This Is How Ananya Takes A Picture!
This Is How Ananya Takes A Picture!
NCP MP's nephew under CBI lens in tuna fish scam
NCP MP's nephew under CBI lens in tuna fish scam
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Bad weather poses greatest risk to helicopter flying'

'Bad weather poses greatest risk to helicopter flying'

How the Navy saved 125 from a raging sea

How the Navy saved 125 from a raging sea

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances