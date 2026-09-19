One Year On, Assam Remembers Zubeen Garg

A year after Zubeen Garg's death, Assam is observing his first death anniversary with memorial and cultural programmes.

Around 2,600 students came together to sing Zubeen Garg's popular song Diya Ghurai Diya as part of a special Zubeen Divas programme held at the school.

The collective performance was organised as a tribute to the late singer and cultural icon, with students and attendees remembering him through his music.

Chants of 'Long Live Zubeen Da' echoed across the school premises during the programme.

Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, was present at the event and joined the students and attendees in commemorating the singer.

Thousands gathered at Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur, where his wife Garima Garg said his music, creativity and message continue to inspire people.

The three-day Zubeen Divas programme features prayers, musical performances, poetry and Bhaona celebrating his contribution to Assamese culture.

IMAGE: Students sing Diya Ghurai Diya in remembrance of Singer Zubeen Garg on his first death anniversary at the Axom Jatiya Bidyalay in Guwahati on Saturday, September 19, 2026, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points

Around 2,600 students performed Zubeen Garg's song Diya Ghurai Diya as part of a special Zubeen Divas programme.

Assam is observing the first death anniversary of Zubeen Garg with various memorial and cultural programmes.

Thousands gathered at Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur, where his wife Garima Garg noted his enduring inspiration.

The three-day Zubeen Divas programme includes prayers, musical performances, poetry, and Bhaona.

Fans and communities have united to remember Zubeen Garg's significant contributions to Assamese culture.

IMAGE: Garima Garg, Zubeen Garg's wife, attends a tribute event on his first death anniversary at the Axom Jatiya Bidyalay in Guwahati, here and below.

IMAGE: Garima Saikia Garg, the late singer-composer Zubeen Garg's wife, receives a portrait of the legendary musician from a student.

IMAGE: A student felicitates Garima Garg.

IMAGE: All Assam Students Union President Utpal Sarma, left, and AASU Chief Advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, right, pay tribute to Zubeen Garg at his final resting place, Zubeen Kshetra at Sonapur, in Kamrup, September 19, 2026.

IMAGE: Garima Garg pays floral tributes to Zubeen Garg's portrait on his first death anniversary at the Assam Jatiya Vidyalaya school in Guwahati.

IMAGE: Assam Jatiya Vidyalaya students pay floral tributes to Zubeen Garg's portrait.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff