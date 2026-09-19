One Year On, Assam Remembers Zubeen Garg

A year after Zubeen Garg's death, Assam is observing his first death anniversary with memorial and cultural programmes.
Around 2,600 students came together to sing Zubeen Garg's popular song Diya Ghurai Diya as part of a special Zubeen Divas programme held at the school.
The collective performance was organised as a tribute to the late singer and cultural icon, with students and attendees remembering him through his music.
Chants of 'Long Live Zubeen Da' echoed across the school premises during the programme.
Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, was present at the event and joined the students and attendees in commemorating the singer.
Thousands gathered at Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur, where his wife Garima Garg said his music, creativity and message continue to inspire people.
The three-day Zubeen Divas programme features prayers, musical performances, poetry and Bhaona celebrating his contribution to Assamese culture.
Key Points
- Around 2,600 students performed Zubeen Garg's song Diya Ghurai Diya as part of a special Zubeen Divas programme.
- Assam is observing the first death anniversary of Zubeen Garg with various memorial and cultural programmes.
- Thousands gathered at Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur, where his wife Garima Garg noted his enduring inspiration.
- The three-day Zubeen Divas programme includes prayers, musical performances, poetry, and Bhaona.
- Fans and communities have united to remember Zubeen Garg's significant contributions to Assamese culture.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff