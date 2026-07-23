'One of stones hit me on forehead': Delhi cop injured during CJP protest

A senior Delhi Police officer, ACP Jai Prakash, sustained a minor fracture after being hit by a stone during a protest near Jantar Mantar, an incident that also left several other personnel injured.

IMAGE: Police officers cover themselves with shields as they walk through the supporters of Cockroach Janata Party during the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 22, 2026. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points Additional Commissioner of Police-Punjabi Bagh, Jai Prakash, sustained a minor fracture to his forehead after being hit by a stone during a protest near Jantar Mantar.

ACP Jai Prakash was on duty from 7:00 a.m. when protesters attempted to move towards Parliament Street, leading to stone-pelting.

At least two Assistant Commissioners of Police and four other personnel were injured in the incident.

The injured officers are currently undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and their condition is reported as stable.

Additional Commissioner of Police-Punjabi Bagh, Jai Prakash, who sustained an injury while on duty during a Cockroach Janata Party-led protest near Jantar Mantar, said that protesters threw stone at police and one of the stones hit him.

Speaking to ANI about the incident, ACP Jai Prakash recalled, "I was on duty at the protest site near Jantar Mantar from 7:00 a.m. today. The protesters continued shouting slogans and creating a disturbance on the road throughout the day."

Protesters Attempt to Breach Barricades

"Some protesters attempted to move towards Parliament Street. We tried to stop them by placing barricades on Parliament Street, forming a human chain, and persuading them not to proceed further.

However, some of them suddenly started throwing plastic water bottles and stones. One of the stones hit me on the forehead," he said.

Officer Undergoing Treatment

The ACP added that, "I am currently undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The doctors have informed me that I have sustained a minor fracture, and further medical examinations are underway," he added.

At least two assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and four personnel were injured in a stone-pelting incident by protesters near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening, police sources said. The injured personnel were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The condition of all the police officers is stated to be stable, the police source said.