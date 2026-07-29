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One nation one election panel gets extension, to submit report by December

Source: PTI July 29, 2026 13:18 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how the parliamentary committee examining the 'One Nation One Election' bill has secured an extension until the winter session to submit its crucial report on implementing simultaneous polls by 2029.

Election

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points

  • Parliamentary committee granted extension for 'One Nation One Election' report.
  • Deadline extended until the end of the Winter Session.
  • Committee examining Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024.
  • Aims to implement simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies by 2029.
  • Nationwide consultations are underway for the proposed rollout.

A joint committee of Parliament examining a bill to hold simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was on Wednesday granted a fresh extension till the end of the winter session of Parliament.

Committee chairman PP Chaudhary moved a resolution seeking extension of the deadline for submission of the committee's report till the first day of the last week of the winter session. The resolution was passed by voice vote.

 

Understanding The One Nation One Election Initiative

The winter session of Parliament usually begins in the last week of November and concludes ahead of Christmas.

The 41-member committee is examining the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 to implement the One Nation One Election framework.

The committee has been conducting nationwide consultations on the proposed rollout of simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies by 2029.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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