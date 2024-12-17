News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » One nation, one election bill likely to be tabled in LS today

One nation, one election bill likely to be tabled in LS today

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 17, 2024 09:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A constitutional amendment bill for holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously has been listed for introduction in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday and could be referred to a joint committee of the two Houses.

IMAGE: Opposition MPs raise slogans in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

The Lok Sabha agenda said the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, popularly being referred to as the Bill on "one nation, one election", will be introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

After its introduction, Meghwal will request Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer the Bill to a Joint Committee of Parliament for wider consultations.

 

The minister will also introduce the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to align the elections of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry and the NCT of Delhi.

The joint panel will be constituted on a pro-rata basis, based on the strength of MPs of various parties.

As the largest party, the BJP will get the chairmanship of the committee, besides several members, a functionary said on Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was a member of a high-level committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind that recommended holding Lok Sabha, state assembly and local body elections simultaneously in a phased manner, is likely to be present in the Lower House at the time of the Bill's introduction, the functionary said.

Last week, the Union Cabinet decided to hold simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies but opted to leave "as of now" how local body polls will be held.

Meghwal may tell the Lower House that since the Bill will need wider consultations with lawmakers and the public, it should be sent to a joint committee.

The speaker will seek the names of members for the proposed panel from the parties on the same day.

If the parties do not inform the speaker about the members they wish to name for the panel, according to the rules, they may lose membership.

The speaker will announce the committee's composition by the evening on the day the Bill is introduced, the functionary said.

Initially, the tenure of the proposed committee will be for 90 days but it may be extended later.

The Union Cabinet has approved the two bills to hold the parliamentary and assembly polls concurrently.

Kovind had said during the consultation process on "one nation, one election" that 32 parties supported the idea while 15 did not.

Simultaneous polls were held in the country between 1951 and 1967.

The concept of simultaneous elections has featured in many reports and studies since 1983, essentially implying a return to the previous practice of conducting polls concurrently.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'One nation, one election is a very funny suggestion'
'One nation, one election is a very funny suggestion'
Govt to bring 'one nation, one poll' bills in Lok Sabha on Monday
Govt to bring 'one nation, one poll' bills in Lok Sabha on Monday
India moves closer to simultaneous LS, state polls
India moves closer to simultaneous LS, state polls
Are You Ready For The Samsung XR Headset?
Are You Ready For The Samsung XR Headset?
'True champion' Southee bows out a winner at home
'True champion' Southee bows out a winner at home
Guess Who Disha Is Holidaying With?
Guess Who Disha Is Holidaying With?
Canada's deputy PM resigns citing rift with Trudeau
Canada's deputy PM resigns citing rift with Trudeau
More like this
Is One Nation, One Election A Ploy?
Is One Nation, One Election A Ploy?
One nation, one election: Prez can delay state polls
One nation, one election: Prez can delay state polls

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances