HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » One more suspected Nipah death reported in Kerala

One more suspected Nipah death reported in Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 14, 2025 11:33 IST

x

A 57-year-old man from Palakkad district in Kerala, who died on July 12, is suspected to have been infected with the Nipah virus, prompting the government to ramp up contact tracing and field-level surveillance in the area.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The man had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in this northern district.

His samples were tested at Manjeri Medical College, where the result came back positive for Nipah, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.

 

She added that the government is awaiting confirmation from the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

This is the second Nipah-related death reported in Kerala in recent days.

A native of Malappuram had recently died from the infection, while another patient from Palakkad district remains hospitalised.

In response to the fresh suspected case, the government has ramped up contact tracing and field-level surveillance in the area.

A list of 46 people who came into contact with the patient has been drawn up.

CCTV footage and mobile tower location data have been used to help identify those on the contact list.

A detailed route map of the patient's recent movements has been prepared, along with a family tree to trace close contacts.

Health teams are now carrying out fever surveillance in the region to detect any possible symptoms in others.

"Field teams have been strengthened, and all available data is being used to monitor the situation," George said.

Further steps will be taken once confirmation is received from the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

The minister has also instructed officials to step up the response team, considering the seriousness of the case.

Authorities have urged people in Palakkad and Malappuram districts to avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, especially under the current circumstances.

Visits to friends or relatives receiving treatment should be strictly limited, officials said. Only one person is allowed to accompany a patient as an attendant.

Both healthcare workers and those coming to the hospital, including patients and their companions, are required to wear masks at all times, an official release said.

Meanwhile, the health minister also issued a Nipah alert to hospitals across six districts.

The advisory has been sent to medical facilities in Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, and Thrissur. Hospitals have been directed to report any patients presenting with fever and symptoms resembling Nipah, including encephalitis and high-grade fever, the minister's office said.

According to the WHO, Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease that spreads from animals to humans and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or via direct human-to-human contact.

The Nipah virus contact list now includes a total of 543 people. Of these, 46 individuals are linked to the newly confirmed case, it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Nipah virus attack: Avoid mangoes, raw date palm
Nipah virus attack: Avoid mangoes, raw date palm
Nipah is back, should you be worried?
Nipah is back, should you be worried?
How Kerala reined in Nipah outbreak in no time
How Kerala reined in Nipah outbreak in no time
Nipah variant in Kerala from B'desh, less infectious
Nipah variant in Kerala from B'desh, less infectious
A Breakthrough In Nipah Virus Research
A Breakthrough In Nipah Virus Research

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Is Just 7.8mm Slim

webstory image 2

8 Of The Oldest Countries In The World

webstory image 3

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

VIDEOS

Jaya Kishori snapped at the airport1:00

Jaya Kishori snapped at the airport

Ujjwal Nikam recalls heart-warming convo with PM Modi2:01

Ujjwal Nikam recalls heart-warming convo with PM Modi

Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passes away at 831:38

Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passes away at 83

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD