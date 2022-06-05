News
Hyderabad rape: One more juvenile held, Telangana Guv seeks report

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 05, 2022 16:21 IST
The city police on Sunday apprehended another juvenile for his alleged involvement in the sensational gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, even as Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sought a detailed report within two days from the chief secretary and director general of police regarding the case.

With this, the police has nabbed an 18-year-old man and three children in conflict with law (juveniles) in connection with the case.

The police are on the lookout for another suspect who is still at large.

 

One of the teenage boys accused in the incident is alleged to be a son of a leader wielding power.

"In continuation of arrest of three accused earlier one CCLs (Child in Conflict with Law) is apprehended by Jubilee Hills police today ie, on 05-06-2022 and his apprehension was effected in the above case and he is being produced before the Hon'ble Juvenile Court for their safe custody," deputy commissioner of police (West Zone) Joel Davis said in a press note.

Of the five accused persons, one adult and three juvenile have been apprehended while efforts are on to catch hold of the remaining accused, the DCP said, adding that further investigation is in progress.

The teenage girl, who visited a pub in Hyderabad on May 28 for a daytime party, was gang-raped by five persons, including three juveniles, the police had said on June 3.

The girl was sexually assaulted in a multi-purpose vehicle in Hyderabad, the police had said.

A press communication from the Soundararajan's press secretary on Sunday said the Governor was deeply anguished over the heinous incident.

"Deeply anguished over this heinous incident, the Hon'ble Governor has ordered for the submission of a detailed report within two days on the issue from the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police," it said.

The K Chandrashekar Rao-led government came under sharp political attack from the opposition BJP and Congress demanding that the TRS dispensation hand over investigation in the case to the CBI to ensure an impartial probe.

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao, at a press conference, had earlier displayed some photographs and alleged that it 'showed' an AIMIM MLA's son's 'involvement' in the case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R © Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
