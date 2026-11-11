Ninth Arrest In Bhubaneswar Celebratory Firing Death Case

Bhubaneswar police have made a ninth arrest in the tragic celebratory firing case that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man on November 4, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb illegal firearm use.

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Key Points A ninth person, Somanath Gajendra, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the celebratory firing death in Bhubaneswar.

The incident on November 4 led to the death of 21-year-old Tapu Nayak.

Somanath Gajendra is accused of assisting in disposing of the illegally procured pistol used in the murder.

His role was revealed during the interrogation of other arrested accused, including his younger brother Chitrasen Gajendra.

Police have formed a special team to investigate the case, focusing on the illegal procurement of the weapon.

One more person was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of a 21-year-old man in celebratory firing in Bhubaneswar on November 4, taking the total number of arrests in the case to nine, police said.

Latest Arrest In Celebratory Firing Case

The accused, identified as Somanath Gajendra (29), had been absconding since the incident, they said.

Tapu Nayak was allegedly killed during celebratory firing from an illegally procured pistol during a party in the Sisupalgarh area.

Somanath's younger brother, Chitrasen Gajendra (32), was among the eight people arrested earlier in connection with the case.

"Somanath assisted the other accused in disposing of the pistol used in the murder in a pond. He was also aware that the weapon had been illegally procured. So, we have arrested him," Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M told reporters.

Somanath's role came to light during the interrogation of Umesh Kumar Pattanayak and Chitrasen Gajendra, two of the eight arrested accused currently on a two-day police remand, the DCP said.

Police have formed a special team to investigate the case, including the illegal procurement of the pistol.