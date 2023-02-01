News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » One march won't revive Cong: Ramachandra Guha on Bharat Jodo Yatra

One march won't revive Cong: Ramachandra Guha on Bharat Jodo Yatra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 01, 2023 12:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Historian Ramachandra Guha has said that to 'revive' healthy democracy in India in which one party does not steamroll the Opposition, a lot depends on the Congress becoming more competitive, which won't happen merely through a march but by winning votes.

IMAGE: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar. Photograph: Courtesy @INCIndia/Twitter

Guha was speaking at the launch of the third edition of his seminal work, India After Gandhi, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"Objectively, it is only the Congress that has a footprint, shall we say, in eight to 12 states. So to have healthy democracy in which one party does not steamroll the Opposition, the kind that India experienced from the late 1970s till 2014, to revive that, to restore it, which I believe would be very good for all of us, it would depend a lot on the Congress becoming more competitive," he claimed.

 

To buttress his point, Guha spoke about how among all other parties it was the Congress that fought the Bharatiya Janata Party head-to-head in as many as 191 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He claimed the same would happen in the 2024 general elections because parties like the Janata Dal-United, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Trinamool Congress stand no chance against the BJP in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

The Congress won 16 out of the 191 seats with a success rate of eight per cent only, Guha said, adding the allies would have an important role to play but then it will be 'Congress plus plus' only.

"So, it could be the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) plus the JD-U in Bihar, the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the DMK in Tamil Nadu, which is Congress plus plus. But it would have to be the revival of the Congress," he elaborated.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra, the 64-year-old historian said the revival of the party won't happen 'merely through a march'.

"A lot depends on how they can revitalise itself (themselves), not merely through a march but by winning votes," he said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, concluded in Srinagar on January 30 after covering more than 4,000 kilometres in 136 days.

Terming Gandhi a 'decent man', Guha said there is a question mark on him being a 'capable politician' or on whether India deserves a 'fifth generation dynast' but he believes it is 'morally wrong'.

India after Gandhi, a 980-page tome, first released in 2007.

It is touted to be a magisterial account of the pains, struggles, humiliations and glories of the world's largest democracy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What next for Congress after Bharat Jodo Yatra
What next for Congress after Bharat Jodo Yatra
Why Bharat Jodo Yatra Bothers Modi-Shah
Why Bharat Jodo Yatra Bothers Modi-Shah
'Something historic is happening'
'Something historic is happening'
Budget: Rs 2.4 lakh cr capital outlay for Railways
Budget: Rs 2.4 lakh cr capital outlay for Railways
Your OTT Menu For February
Your OTT Menu For February
47.8 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened till date: FM
47.8 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened till date: FM
38,800 teachers will be hired for Ekalavya Schools: FM
38,800 teachers will be hired for Ekalavya Schools: FM
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'BJP Is Scared Of Rahul Post Bharat Jodo Yatra'

'BJP Is Scared Of Rahul Post Bharat Jodo Yatra'

'Bharat Jodo means bringing all Indians together'

'Bharat Jodo means bringing all Indians together'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances