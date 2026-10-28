One Dead, Two Injured In Tarn Taran Shooting

A tragic shooting in Punjab's Tarn Taran district has left one person dead and two injured, prompting a police investigation into the identified suspects.

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Key Points One person died and two others sustained injuries in a shooting incident in Tarn Taran district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Main Bazaar in Khemkaran, Tarn Taran.

Two occupants of an SUV stepped out and opened fire at three persons sitting in another car.

Gursewak Singh succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

The alleged shooters have been identified as Manjit Singh and his brother Sandeep Singh, with further investigation underway.

One person died and two others sustained injuries after two persons opened fire at them in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Main Bazaar in Khemkaran in Tarn Taran.

A senior police officer said two occupants of an SUV stepped out of their vehicle and opened fire at three persons who were sitting in another car.

As a result of which, three of them sustained injuries. Of them Gursewak Singh succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, said police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the shooters were identified as Manjit Singh and his brother Sandeep Singh.

The entire shooting incident was recorded by someone from a shop. Further investigation in the matter was underway, police said.