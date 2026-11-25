A wedding celebration in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, tragically ended in violence on Tuesday night, leaving one man dead and another critically injured after a dispute between the families led to a fatal shooting.

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Key Points A man was shot dead and another critically injured during a wedding ceremony in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred after a dispute between the groom's and bride's sides escalated into violence at a hotel.

The deceased, Arnab Singh (22), was from the bride's side, while the injured, Ankit Kumar, has been referred to a Ranchi hospital.

Police have initiated a detailed investigation, analysing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the accused.

A man was allegedly shot dead and another was critically injured in a firing at a wedding ceremony in a hotel, following a clash between two sides in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Wednesday.

Investigation Underway After Tragic Incident

The incident took place at the hotel located at DVC Chowk within the Sadar police station limits on Tuesday night, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Arnab Singh (22), a resident of Hurhuru in Bada Bazar police station area, while the injured, Ankit Kumar, has been referred to a hospital in Ranchi, a police officer said.

"The incident took place after a dispute over some issues broke out between the groom's side and the bride's side. The argument soon turned violent and chaos spread across the venue. During this, one of them opened fire, resulting in the death of the man and injuring another. The deceased was from the bride's side," Sadar SDPO Rupak Kumar Singh told PTI.

The deceased's body has been sent to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in Hazaribag for post-mortem examination, he said.

Police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter. The exact cause of the dispute is yet to be determined. Police are also analysing CCTV footage at the venue to identify and arrest the accused who opened fire, the SDPO said.