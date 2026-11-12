Land Dispute Suspected In Hathras Firing Incident

A land dispute in Hathras escalated into a fatal firing incident on Wednesday evening, leaving one 22-year-old man dead and another injured, prompting a police investigation and manhunt for the accused.

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Key Points A 22-year-old man was killed and another injured in Bisana village, Hathras, on Wednesday evening.

The incident involved a dispute between two groups, leading to one side allegedly opening fire.

Police suspect a land dispute as the motive behind the fatal shooting.

Teams, including the Special Operations Group (SOG), have been formed to arrest the accused.

Authorities are awaiting a formal complaint to register a case under relevant sections.

A 22-year-old man was killed and another injured after a group of people allegedly opened fire following a dispute in Bisana village under Chandpa police station area here on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm when a dispute broke out between two groups of villagers. One side allegedly opened fire, killing Manvendra (22) and injuring Sameer (22).

Police Probe Fatal Land Dispute

Sameer was referred to a higher medical facility after preliminary treatment, police said.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjiv Nath Sinha said preliminary investigation suggested that three to four people had visited the victim's house, where an argument broke out before one of them opened fire.

A land dispute is suspected to be the motive behind the incident, he said.

The SP said teams, including the Special Operations Group (SOG), have been formed to arrest the accused. The Additional SP has reached the spot, and efforts are underway to apprehend all those involved, he added.

Police are awaiting a formal complaint, following which a case will be registered under relevant sections, Sinha said.