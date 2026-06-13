How A West Texas Shooting Left One Dead, 10 Injured

A mass shooting in Midland, West Texas, tragically left one person dead and ten injured, culminating in a police standoff where the suspect, Victor Mata Villarreal, was found deceased.

Key Points A mass shooting in Midland, West Texas, resulted in one fatality and ten injuries.

The suspect, Victor Mata Villarreal, was found dead after a standoff with law enforcement.

Villarreal was already wanted for attempted capital murder of a peace officer prior to the incident.

Law enforcement deployed specialised robotic units and surveillance drones to resolve the standoff.

The sole civilian fatality was identified as Ed Scott, a long-time municipal employee.

One person was killed and 10 others injured in a mass shooting in Texas, where the suspect was later found dead following a standoff with law enforcement, authorities said.

Details Of The West Texas Shooting

The shooting took place on Friday morning in the West Texas oil city of Midland.

After receiving emergency calls about the active shooting, officers arrived at the scene, only to be ambushed by the shooter, who unleashed a heavy volley of fire at them, as well as at bystanders. The suspect subsequently retreated and barricaded himself inside an abandoned veterinary clinic.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officially identified the gunman as 45-year-old Victor Mata Villarreal, a resident of nearby Odessa, Texas.

According to state records, the suspect was already a target of a massive regional manhunt following a violent encounter on Wednesday night. He was wanted on active warrants for the attempted capital murder of a peace officer during a vehicle pursuit.

Law Enforcement Response And Aftermath

Following the shooting, a multi-agency force implemented lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders for neighbouring commercial properties.

Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene, reporting hearing over 40 gunshots and observing heavily armed tactical units move into position.

The standoff reached its conclusion midday when tactical teams breached the clinic, locating Villarreal's deceased body inside.

During an official briefing later in the day, Midland Mayor Lori Blong said that law enforcement deployed specialised robotic units and surveillance drones inside the structure, utilising live internal footage to locate and confirm that the shooter was dead.

Late Friday, the City of Midland officially identified the sole civilian fatality as Ed Scott, a long-time and highly regarded municipal employee.

Ten others suffered injuries during the shooting spree, four of whom required immediate emergency surgery, while five others were successfully stabilised and discharged by Friday afternoon, according to hospital authorities.

According to regional authorities, the immediate active threat had ended; however, the jurisdiction was transitioning into a multi-agency forensic and investigative phase led by the Texas Rangers to determine the suspect's exact timeline and motive.