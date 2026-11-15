How A Seven-Member Gang Pulled Off A Rs 12 Crore Jewellery Heist In Katni

Police are investigating a sophisticated Rs 12 crore jewellery heist in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, where a seven-member gang used tools sourced from Mumbai and a gas cutter to breach a showroom, leading to one arrest and a multi-state manhunt for the remaining culprits.

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Key Points A seven-member gang stole jewellery worth around Rs 12 crore from a showroom in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, on November 12.

The gang used tools purchased in Mumbai and a gas cutter arranged in Katni to break through the rear wall and open a safe.

One accused, Badruddin Shah, was arrested through mobile tracking and CCTV footage and is in 8-day police custody.

Shah's role involved breaking the wall and facilitating entry, but no stolen jewellery was recovered from him.

Police have identified the other six gang members and have teams in Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal to apprehend them.

Tools purchased in Mumbai were used by a seven-member gang to break into a jewellery showroom in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district and steal ornaments worth around Rs 12 crore, a police official said on Sunday.

The gang broke through the rear wall of the Kisna Diamond and Gold Jewellery showroom in Bargawan on November 12 and cut open a safe using a gas cutter to steal jewellery worth around Rs 12 crore, police said.

Intricate Planning Behind The Heist

One accused, identified as Badruddin Shah (48) of Sahibganj in Jharkhand, was held through mobile phone location tracking and CCTV footage, and a court has remanded him in 8-day police custody, Superintendent of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma told PTI.

Shah's role was to break through the showroom wall, help his accomplices enter the premises and execute the theft. No stolen jewellery has been recovered from Shah as he had not received any share of the booty, Vishwakarma said.

"The gang split after committing the crime. We have identified the six other gang members. Our teams, with 25 personnel in all, are in Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal to arrest those involved," the SP informed.

Investigation Uncovers Gang's Modus Operandi

During the investigation, police found that the gang had purchased screwdrivers and spanners in Mumbai, while a gas cutter and oxygen cylinders were arranged in Katni. The gas cutter, an oxygen cylinder and a domestic LPG cylinder were recovered near Lal Pahadi, behind the showroom.

Shah was also involved in conducting reconnaissance of other establishments in Katni. His movements and photographs were captured by CCTV cameras, which helped police identify and track him, police sources said.