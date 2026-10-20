Investigation Launched After Deadly SGNP Shooting

A fatal shooting incident in Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Tuesday has prompted a joint investigation by police and forest officials into the unidentified assailants and the motive behind the crime.

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Key Points One person was killed and others injured in a shooting incident inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident took place in the SGNP's Chena beat of the Yeoor Range in Thane.

Bloodstains were found deep inside the forest area, approximately 450 metres from the boundary.

The deceased is believed to be a resident of Belkari Pada, located within the jurisdiction of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation.

Joint inquiries by the Forest Department and Kashigaon Police Station are currently underway to establish the exact sequence of events, motive, and identities.

One person was killed and a few others were injured after unidentified assailants opened fire inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), which covers parts of Mumbai and Thane districts, in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Investigation Underway In SGNP Shooting

The incident occurred in the SGNP's Chena beat of the Yeoor Range in Thane, they said.

After being alerted, forest department personnel along with police teams rushed to the spot for inspection.

Investigating teams found bloodstains deep inside the forest area, approximately 450 metres from the forest boundary.

The deceased is believed to be a resident of Belkari Pada, located within the jurisdiction of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation.

However, the exact sequence of events, the motive behind the shooting, and the complete identities of the deceased as well as the injured individuals are yet to be officially established.

Joint inquiries and detailed investigations are currently being conducted by the Forest Department and officers from the local Kashigaon Police Station. Officials added that further clarity on the incident will emerge as the ongoing investigation progresses.