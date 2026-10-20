Tragic Mob Assault Claims Life During Durga Puja In Assam

Amidst Durga Puja celebrations, a tragic mob assault in Assam's Kamrup district resulted in one youth's death and another critically injured, sparking local outrage and prompting a police investigation.

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Key Points A youth was killed and another critically injured in an alleged mob assault in Kamrup district of Assam.

The incident occurred on Monday night near Rangia while the two friends were returning from Durga Puja pandals.

The attack reportedly happened after their two-wheeler slipped on sand by the roadside.

The deceased has been identified as Dhanajit Kalita, and the injured as Bishal Das, who is now at AIIMS Guwahati.

Locals have gathered at Rangia police station demanding a thorough investigation into the incident.

A youth was killed and another critically injured in an alleged incident of mob assault in Kamrup district of Assam amid Durga Puja festivities, officials said.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The incident took place at Panitema village near Rangia on Monday night when the duo had gone out to visit Durga Puja pandals, a senior police officer said.

"According to family members and locals, the two friends, aged around 19 years, were returning home after enjoying the festivities when their two-wheeler slipped on sand by the roadside," he said.

Thereafter, a group of people allegedly launched a brutal attack on both of them, the officer said.

"In the attack, one was killed on the spot, while the other was critically injured. He has been shifted to AIIMS Guwahati," said the officer.

The deceased has been identified as Dhanajit Kalita, while the injured is Bishal Das, police said.

The incident sparked outrage in the area, with scores of people from Panitema gathering at Rangia police station, demanding a thorough investigation and strict action against those involved.

The exact cause of the attack and the identity of the culprits are being verified, and a probe is underway, police said.