1 arrested for threatening to assassinate Rahul Gandhi

Police apprehended a person from Nagda in Madhya Pradesh for threatening to assassinate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he arrives in Indore as part of his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra greet supporters during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nagda Police informed the Indore Crime Branch about the arrest made in connection with the threat.

Nagda SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla said, "The Indore Crime Branch had sent me a photograph, informing him about the appearance of the suspect behind the threat to kill Rahul Gandhi."

He said on the basis of photograph, the Nagda police conducted searches for the suspect before receiving information that he had been spotted on the bypass in Nagda.

"Police reached the spot, caught the person and brought him to the police station. The address on the Aadhaar card says that the person is from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh," Shukla said.

The SP added that the situation will be clear once the Indore police investigate the entire matter.

Further details are awaited.