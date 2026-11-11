Accused Arrested In Nalagarh Shooting Over Land Dispute

Police in Nalagarh, Solan district, have arrested an individual in connection with a shooting incident stemming from an old land dispute, highlighting the serious consequences of such conflicts.

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Key Points Police arrested Sahil, a Nalagarh resident, for allegedly firing at Mohammad Aslam over an old land dispute.

The incident occurred on November 10, 2026, with the victim sustaining serious injuries and currently receiving treatment at PGI, Chandigarh.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act, and special police teams swiftly apprehended the accused from Kharar, Punjab.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the weapon used and other facts, with the land dispute identified as the prima facie cause.

Police have arrested a person for allegedly firing several shots from his pistol at a man over an old land dispute in Nalagarh, Solan district, officials said on Wednesday.

Police identified the accused as Sahil, a Nalagarh resident.

Investigation Into Nalagarh Shooting

According to police, on November 10, 2026, Sahil fired three shots at Mohammad Aslam, who sustained serious injuries. He is currently being treated at PGI, Chandigarh.

DSP Baddi Yograj said police registered a case under sections 109, 351(2) BNS and sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act and opened an investigation.

He said he, along with Superintendent of Police Baddi Vinod Dhiman, visited the scene where the SP provided necessary instructions and formed special police teams to search for the accused. Acting swiftly, a police team nabbed the accused from Kharar, Punjab.

"Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the weapon used in the shooting incident and other facts related to the shooting. Prima facie, the incident occurred due to an old land dispute between the parties involved. Further investigation is underway," the DSP said.