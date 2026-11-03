Former Student Held For Disrupting Kerala Minister's College Event

A former student has been arrested in Kochi following the disruption of an event at Maharajas College where Kerala Higher Education Minister Roji M John was speaking, shedding light on student activism and its consequences.

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Key Points One person, former student Sidharth Sunil, was arrested on Tuesday for disrupting an event at Maharajas College last week.

Kerala Higher Education Minister Roji M John was speaking at the event when it was disrupted.

The disruption was allegedly carried out by Students Federation of India (SFI) activists on October 30.

SFI activists were protesting the suspension of 16 SFI students from Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit.

Following the incident, the chairperson and vice-chairperson of the college students union were suspended for 10 days.

One person was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged disruption of an event at the Maharajas College here last week when Keralam Higher Education Minister Roji M John was speaking, police said.

Details Of The Arrest And Charges

The arrested accused -- Sidharth Sunil (22) -- is a former student of the college, it said.

Besides him, another former student has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, police said.

Sunil has been booked for the offences under sections 189(unlawful assembly), 191(rioting), 285( danger or obstruction in a public way) and 132(assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of their duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Kerala Prevention of Disturbances of Public Meeting Act, 1961, it said.

Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) had on October 30 allegedly disrupted the minister's event to question him regarding the suspension of 16 SFI students of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, also known as Kalady University, for protesting against its Vice Chancellor Ciza Thomas.

Following the incident the chairperson and vice-chairperson of the college students union, both SFI leaders, were suspended for 10 days.