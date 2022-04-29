On Yogi's direction, UP ministers tour districts for feedback on governance

On the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 18 cabinet ministers on Friday toured different districts of the state allotted to them to take feedback on governance.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributes a tablet to the student of Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University, in Lucknow, April 28, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The ministers fanned out to different districts and interacted with officials and people to take stock of the implementation of government schemes at the grassroots level.

During a meeting with ministers recently, Adityanath had directed them to spend time in the districts assigned to them to collect feedback on the functioning of the government at the local level.

As part of the programme, deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visited Mathura and cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' went to Bareilly on Friday.

Maurya, who is the in-charge of Agra division, held a review meeting with senior officials at the collectorate in Mathura.

The state government is fully committed to provide basic facilities to people, he said.

Maurya said benefits of various farmer-oriented schemes are reaching the intended beneficiaries and added it is a proof that the "double engine" government -- a reference to the same party dispensations in the state and at the Centre -- was very sensitive and committed to addressing their problems.

The state government aims to integrate those who are economically, socially and academically weak with the mainstream of the society, he added.

The deputy chief minister said the government's stern action against dreaded criminals has sent a message to society that people are safe while criminals are scared under the Yogi Adityanath dispensation.

Another deputy chief minister, Brajesh Pathak, took stock of the functioning of various government departments in Varanasi and instructed officials that non-functional tubewells should be repaired within a day.

In Bareilly, Minister for Industrial Development and Export Promotion Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' took a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"The way Rahul Gandhi had sunk the Congress boat, Akhilesh Yadav is working to put an end to the Samajwadi Party," he said.

In Jhansi, Minister for Women's Welfare, Child Development and Nutrition Baby Rani Maurya held a meeting to review development works and various crime-control measures. She said women who are living alone owing to family disputes should be given benefits of various welfare schemes.

The chief minister had formed 18 groups, each headed by a cabinet minister, to tour the entire state and hold meetings with officials, leaders and prominent people to know about local issues and review the implementation of various schemes.

He said these ministers will complete a visit of the entire state before the next assembly session.

There are 18 divisions in the state with 75 districts under them.