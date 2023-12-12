News
Rediff.com  » News » On SC upholding Article 370 abrogation in J-K, China says...

On SC upholding Article 370 abrogation in J-K, China says...

By K J M Varma
December 12, 2023 15:11 IST
The Kashmir issue should be resolved through dialogue and consultation between India and Pakistan, China said on Tuesday while reacting to the Supreme Court judgment on Article 370 upholding the central government's decision on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud speaks during a hearing in the plea against abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta looks on, New Delhi, August 29, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

”On the Kashmir issue, China's position is consistent and clear,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, replying to a question by a Pakistani journalist seeking China's reaction on the issue.

 

The Supreme Court of India on Monday unanimously upheld the central government's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 bestowing special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The apex court also directed restoration of statehood ”at the earliest” as well as holding elections to the assembly by September 30 next year.

”This is a dispute left from the past between India and Pakistan and it should be properly addressed through peaceful means, according to the UN charter, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and relevant bilateral agreements,” she said.

Relevant parties need to settle the dispute through dialogue and consultations and safeguard peace and stability in the region, Mao said.

Pakistan, China's all-weather ally, on Monday said India's Supreme Court verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 has "no legal value", asserting that the international law does not recognise New Delhi's "unilateral and illegal actions" of August 5, 2019. 

K J M Varma in Beijing
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
