On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Modi hails Agnipath, targets Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Agnipath scheme is an example of necessary reforms undertaken by the Army and accused the opposition of playing politics over the recruitment process aimed at keeping the average age in armed forces young.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War on the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas at Kargil War Memorial in Kargil, Ladakh on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

In his address on Kargil Vijay Diwas in Drass to mark the 25th anniversary of victory in Kargil war, Modi said some people were playing politics over a sensitive issue related to national security and rubbished claims that the Agnipath scheme was launched to save pension money.

"The aim of Agnipath is to make the forces young...The aim of Agnipath is to keep the armies continuously fit for war," he said.

"Unfortunately, such a sensitive issue related to national security has been made a subject of politics by some people. Some people are playing politics of lies for their personal interests even on this reform of the army," he said.

The prime minister said Angipath scheme is an example of necessary reforms done by the army.

"For decades, there have been discussions in Parliament and various committees on making the armed forces younger. The average age of Indian soldiers being higher than the global average has been a matter of concern," he added.

He said this issue was raised in many committees for years but the will to resolve this national security challenge was not shown earlier.

"The country has addressed this concern through the Agnipath scheme," he said.

Hitting out at the opposition, Modi said, "These are the same people who weakened our forces by committing scams worth thousands of crores in the forces."

He said these people did not want the Indian Air Force to get modern fighter jets and they had 'made preparations to lock the Tejas fighter plane in a box'.

The prime minister also rubbished the claims that Agnipath scheme was launched to save pension money.

"Some people are also spreading the misconception that the government has come up with this scheme to save pension money. I want to ask such people, the question of pension for today's recruits will arise after 30 years.Why would the government take a decision today," he asked.

Modi said his government has respected the decision taken by the forces as 'for us the security of the country is paramount, not politics'.

"Those who are misleading the youth of the country...history is witness to the fact that they do not care about the soldiers. These are the same people who lied about One Rank One Pension by showing Rs 500 crore. It is our government which implemented One Rank One Pension and gave more than Rs 1.25 lakh crore to ex-servicemen," he added.



Pak has not learnt any lessons from history: Modi

Asserting that the evil designs of the enemy will not be allowed to succeed, Modi said Pakistan has not learnt any lessons from history and continues to wage a proxy war in the garb of terrorism to stay relevant.

The prime minister paid homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,

He also attended a 'shraddhanjali samaroh' and heard the 'Gaurav Gatha', briefing on Kargil War by non-commissioned officers and visited Amar Sansmaran, and Hut of Remembrance here. He also visited the Veer Bhoomi.

The prime minister slammed Pakistan, saying it has always faced defeat in the past.

"Pakistan has not learnt anything from its past and has continued to wage war in the garb of terrorism and proxy wars to stay relevant," he said.

The remarks come in the backdrop of surge in terror incidents in Jammu region.

Modi, however, asserted that the nefarious intentions of terrorists will never be fulfilled.

"Our bravehearts will crush all terror attempts," he added.

Paying tributes to the soldiers, Modi said the sacrifices made by the soldiers are immortal.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us that the sacrifices made for the nation are immortal. Even though months, years, decades and centuries pass by, the lives laid down to protect the nation's borders cannot be erased. The nation is forever indebted and deeply grateful to the mighty superheroes of our armed forces," Modi added.

Recalling the days of Kargil war, Modi said he was fortunate to be amidst the soldiers back then, and that he still remembers how the soldiers carried out a difficult operation at such a height.

"I salute the brave sons of the country who made the supreme sacrifice to protect the motherland," he said.

In Kargil, we not only won the war, we presented an incredible example of truth, restraint and strength, the PM said.

Modi said India was making all efforts to maintain peace with its neighbour, but Pakistan showed its true colours.

"However, falsehood and terror were brought down to their knees by truth," he added.

"Today, I am speaking from a place where masters of terror can hear my voice directly. I want to tell patrons of terrorism that their nefarious designs will never succeed," he said, adding, 'our bravehearts will crush terrorism and enemy will be given a befitting response'.

The prime minister also said that India will overcome all the challenges in the way of development of Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi said the abrogation of Article 370, which was done on August 5, 2019, will complete five years next month, and J-K of today is talking about a new future full of dreams. Ladakh was carved as a UT out of the erstwhile state of J-K.

Giving examples of progress in J-K, he mentioned holding G20 meetings in the UT, government's focus on infrastructure development and tourism, opening of cinema halls, and allowing Shia mourning procession in the Islamic month of Muharram after three-and-a-half decades.

"This heaven on earth is swiftly moving in the direction of peace and prosperity," the Modi added.

Underlining the developments taking place in the Ladakh, the PM said through the Shinkun La Tunnel, the union territory will remain connected with the whole country throughout the year in every season.

Modi witnessed the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project in Ladakh virtually at the event.

Shinkun La Tunnel Project consists of a 4.1 km long Twin-Tube tunnel to be constructed at around 15,800 feet on the Nimu-Padum-Darcha Road to provide all-weather connectivity to Leh.

"This tunnel will open doors of new possibilities for the development and better future of Ladakh," he said.

Congratulating the people of Ladakh, Modi said the tunnel will further make their lives easier as the numerous hardships faced by them due to the region's extreme weather will be eased.

Underlining the government's efforts to boost ease of living and provide more services for the people of Ladakh, the PM mentioned an approximate six-time increase in the budget from Rs 1,100 cr to Rs 6,000 cr in the last five years.

Emphasising the importance of upgrading military technologies, he said in the changing global scenarios, defence force need latest weapons and equipment along with a modern working style and arrangements.

Modi said the defence sector had felt the necessity to upgrade in the past as well, 'but unfortunately, this issue was not given much importance'.

"However, in the last 10 years, defence reforms have been prioritised, making our forces more capable and self-reliant," he added.

He said today a major stake in defence procurement is being given to the Indian defence industry, adding that 25 per cent has been reserved for the private sector in the defence and research development budget.

"As a result of these efforts, India's defence production has crossed 1.5 lakh crore. Today, India is making its mark as an arms exporter as well, contrary to its past image of a country that was counted as an arms-importing one," he said.

Modi expressed happiness that armed forces have now decided to stop importing more than 5,000 weapons and military equipment.

Concluding his address, he said the victory in Kargil was not the victory of any government or any party.

"This victory belongs to the country, this victory is the heritage of the country. This is a festival of pride and self-respect of the country," he added.

LG of Ladakh, Brig (retd) B D Sharma, Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, and the Chiefs of the three armed forces were present on the occasion.