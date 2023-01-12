News
On his minister calling Ramcharitmanas 'hateful', Nitish says...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 12, 2023 23:40 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Thursday said he will speak to his cabinet colleague Chandrasekhar, a senior RJD leader, whose recent remarks about Tulsidas's epic poem 'Ramcharitmanas' has raised a controversy.

IMAGE: Senior RJD leader Chandrasekhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Janata Dal-United supremo was replying to queries from journalists in Darbhanga district which he visited as part of his state-wide mass outreach programme 'Samadhan Yatra'.

"I don't know about the matter. But I will enquire (humko pata nahin hai. Hum poochh lenge unse)," was Kumar's curt reply.

 

Chandrashekhar, who holds the education portfolio, had commented on 'Ramcharitmanas', the popular version of the Ramayana penned by medieval saint Goswami Tulsidas, at the convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University on Wednesday.

Later, when accosted by reporters, he had stuck to his point of view and said "Manu Smriti, Ramcharitmanas and Bunch of Thoughts (written by RSS ideologue MS Golwalkar) have promoted hatred in the society.

A reason why these (works) face opposition from Dalits and OBCs".

The minister said he will seek "expunction from the Ramcharitmanas all verses that condone social discrimination".

The Bharatiya Janata Party has predictably expressed anger over the statement.

The party's state unit spokesman and national general secretary Nikhil Anand came out with a statement accusing the RJD leader of having hurt Hindu sentiments with "appeasement of Muslims in mind".

BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul, who is fast emerging as Bihar's Hindutva poster boy, asked the RJD leader to "Show he is man enough by being as outspoken about Islam".

The RJD leader also received a thumbs down from Chirag Paswan, who seeks to carry forward his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's political legacy while aligning with the BJP.

Terming the statement by Chandrasekhar as "incendiary"(bhadkaau), Paswan blamed it on the "divisive tactics" of Nitish Kumar, his bete noire.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
