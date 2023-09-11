News
Rediff.com  » News » On 14th day of stir Maratha quota activist stops fluid intake

On 14th day of stir Maratha quota activist stops fluid intake

Source: PTI
September 11, 2023 17:26 IST
Fasting Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has stopped taking intravenous (IV) fluids and liquid, intensifying his agitation as he on Monday appealed to all political parties in Maharashtra to stand with the community on the reservation issue.

IMAGE: Manoj Jarange, the politician-turned activist. Photograph: Courtesy Manoj Jarange on X

Jarange, aged around 40, is on an indefinite hunger strike since August 29 at Antarwali Sarati village  in adjoining Jalna district in central Maharashtra demanding reservation in government jobs and education under the OBC category for the Maratha community.

 

The quota activist has stopped intake of IV fluids and liquid since Sunday evening, a health official told PTI.

"Our team of doctors went to see Jarange yesterday (Sunday evening). But he refused to get himself checked. He has stopped taking IV fluids and liquid intake," Jalna civil surgeon Pratap Ghodke said.

Meanwhile, Jarange, speaking to Marathi news channel ABP Majha on Monday, urged all political parties in Maharashtra to stand with the community on the quota issue.

"The Maratha community has taken care of all political parties in the last 70 years... now it is their turn to stand with the Maratha community. Community members will be able to see which party stands where with them," he said.

Asked if he was willing to give more time to the state government to settle the reservation issue, Jarange said quota supporters are ready to listen if an official delegation comes to hold talks with them.

"We have given them ample time....70 years. But if they are willing to listen to our demands, and if a delegation comes to hold talk we will surely listen to them," said the activist. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
