Home  » News » Omar meets PM: What is Centre's plan on restoring J-K statehood?

Omar meets PM: What is Centre's plan on restoring J-K statehood?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: October 24, 2024 20:12 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is on his first official visit to Delhi after assuming office, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and handed over to him a resolution seeking early restoration of statehood to the Union Territory, officials said.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi, October 24, 2024. Photograph: Courtesy PMO on X

The meeting lasted over 30 minutes during which Abdullah discussed various issues related to Jammu and Kashmir, including the present security situation and development works.

He also presented a traditional Kashmiri shawl to the prime minister, they said.

Abdullah also handed over the resolution passed by his cabinet last week urging the central government to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood "in its original form", according to the officials.

 

The resolution was passed by the new government in its first cabinet meeting last week after Abdullah's National Conference registered a remarkable victory in the maiden assembly polls in the union territory, bagging 42 of the 90 seats.

This restoration, according to the officials, is seen as a crucial step towards initiating a healing process, reinstating constitutional rights and safeguarding the unique identity of the region's residents.

The chief minister has been authorised by the cabinet to engage with the prime minister and the central government to advocate for the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

This resolution was also approved by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Abdullah's meeting with Modi comes four days after terrorists of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba gunned down seven people, including a local doctor, in Ganderbal district's Gagangir on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Abdullah met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at his office.

During the meeting, Abdullah apprised Gadkari about the road connectivity projects in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

The chief minister presented Gadkari with a traditional Kashmiri shawl.

Later, Abdullah met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sought cooperation for an improved security situation in the union territory so that the development work could be completed.

Abdullah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and the meeting lasted nearly 30 minutes.

According to officials, it was a courtesy call during which the chief minister apprised the Union home minister about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and discussed the issue of restoration of statehood.

Since the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into a union territory in 2019, the police force has been under the jurisdiction of the Union home ministry.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
