Omar's 'If Only!' spoof on Trump support for statehood sparks row

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has ignited a social media storm by sharing a fabricated Donald Trump post to underscore his persistent demand for the restoration of statehood, drawing sharp criticism from netizens.

IMAGE: Traders and Kashmiris join the protest against the legal challenge to the constitutional validity of Article 35A. Photograph: Umar Ganie

Key Points Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared a fake social media post attributed to Donald Trump to press his demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

The satirical post, which went viral, drew widespread criticism from netizens who questioned the appropriateness of a CM using a fabricated message.

Abdullah has consistently criticised the Centre for delaying the restoration of statehood, arguing that his elected government has limited powers as a Union territory.

Key subjects like police, public order, and senior bureaucratic appointments remain under the control of the Lieutenant Governor, not the elected government.

Abdullah has vowed to continue the struggle for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, despite the Supreme Court's upholding of Article 370 abrogation.

Keeping up his pressure on the Centre over the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday shared a spoof social media post by US President Donald Trump, captioning it with the words, "If only!"

The satirical post appeared to underline Abdullah's long-standing demand for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, which was reorganised into two Union territories; Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on October 31, 2019, under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

The fabricated post, styled as a message from Trump's X account, read: "Big things happening in Jammu & Kashmir! I have to give a BIG shoutout to my friend, Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah -- what a guy! He's working hard, talking smart, and fighting for Statehood like a lion (without the roar... mostly)."

It further said: "Omar said 'Statehood or bust!' -- I love that! He's got style, vision, and even got the mountains cheering for him. Let's bring back Statehood and make J&K GREAT AGAIN! Believe me, nobody restores better than me... except maybe Omar in J&K."

Public Reaction and Political Stance

Abdullah simply reposted the image with the caption: "If only!"

The post quickly went viral, with netizens bombarding the chief minister with criticism over his use of a fake post from the US president to make a political point.

"This is a CM's official account, not a meme page. The CM's handle should inspire confidence, not post 'what if' scenarios," one user wrote on X.

Another user commented, "Why do you want to be a joke like him? What benefits will statehood give you that you are not getting now? Is it money or power, or both?"

A third user wrote, "This is a new low and India doesn't deserve this. A sitting Chief Minister using a parody account of another country's leader to prove a point. Where are we heading? God save us."

Abdullah's Continued Pressure on Centre

Since assuming office, Abdullah has repeatedly criticised the Centre over the delay in restoring statehood, arguing that his democratically elected government has limited powers as Jammu and Kashmir continues to function as a Union territory.

While the elected government administers sectors such as education, health and civic development, key subjects including police, public order and senior bureaucratic appointments remain under the control of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Photograph: Umar Ganie

Last week, while addressing party workers on the 26th death anniversary of his grandmother, Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah, the National Conference leader accused the Centre of delaying the restoration of statehood by repeatedly referring to an "appropriate time" without specifying a timeline.

He said the Centre was mistaking the people's patience for weakness.

On Sunday, Abdullah also targeted the BJP over the issue, saying, "Let the BJP tell us whether we have to go to Donald Trump for statehood and hold a dharna outside the White House."

"Until then, we will continue to hold demonstrations and knock on the doors in our own national capital seeking J&K statehood," he added.

Long-Term Struggle for Statehood

Abdullah has consistently maintained that restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood remains his government's foremost political objective.

Earlier, following the Supreme Court's verdict upholding the Centre's August 5, 2019, decision to abrogate Article 370, Abdullah had said he was "disappointed but not disheartened" and vowed to continue the struggle for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are also prepared for the long haul," he had written on X, adding, "Disappointed but not disheartened. The struggle will continue."

Quoting poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Abdullah wrote: "Dil na umeed tou nahi, Na kaam hi tou hai, Lambi hai gham ki shaam, Magar shaam hi tou hai," conveying that while the road ahead may be long, hope should not be abandoned.