Ram Madhav retracts 'instruction from Pak' remark after Omar Abdullah dare

November 22, 2018 15:09 IST

Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com IMAGE: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah addresses a press conference in Srinagar.

Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Ram Madhav was forced to retract his statement alleging that the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party joined hands to form a government in the state at the behest of Pakistan after Omar Abdullah publicly dared him to prove the allegation.

Madhav tweeted that he takes back his comment as Abdullah has denied that there was any external pressure.

He followed it up by saying that the two parties should contest the next elections in the state together, to prove that the "love" that prompted them to come together in an alliance was genuine.

"Mind you it's a political comment, not personal," he tweeted with a laughing emoticon.

Earlier, the two leaders clashed on Twitter, a day after Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

The surprise move came hours after the Peoples Democratic Alliance staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival, the NC and the Congress, followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.

Madhav reportedly alleged that the PDP and the NC boycotted local body polls last month because they had instructions from across the border.

Fresh instructions were given to both parties from across the border to come together and form government in Jammu and Kashmir, he was quoted as saying.

Countering Madhav's allegation, Abdullah said he dared the BJP's pointsman for the state to prove his allegation.

"You have RAW, NIA & IB at your command (CBI too is your parrot) so have the guts to place evidence in the public domain. Either prove this or be man enough to apologise. Don't practice shoot & scoot politics," Abdullah tweeted.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's remarks prompted a response from Madhav, who said he was not questioning Abdullah's patriotism.

"Just take it in your stride @OmarAbdullah Not questioning your patriotism at all. But d sudden love between NC n PDP n d hurry to form government leads to many suspicions n political comments. Not to offend u," Madhav tweeted and added an emoji with a toothy smile.

Abdullah did not seem amused.

"No, misplaced attempts at humour won't work. You HAVE claimed my party has been acting at the behest of Pakistan. I dare you to prove it! Place the evidence of your allegation of NC boycott of ULB polls at Pak behest in public domain," he tweeted.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar later in the day, the NC leader repeated his demand for an apology from Madhav.

"You cannot undermine the sacrifices made by National Conference workers in protecting the sovereignty of this country. He must apologise," he said.

With inputs from PTI