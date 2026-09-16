Omar Abdullah Backs UPI Charges, Urges Consumer Protection

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has weighed in on the Centre's UPI transaction levy, supporting the move for infrastructure maintenance while strongly advocating for the protection of retail consumers from these charges.

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah supports UPI transaction levies, citing high maintenance costs for digital payment infrastructure.

Abdullah advocates for protecting individual consumers from UPI charges, especially for person-to-person transfers and below specific ceilings.

The upcoming seven-day Assembly session will prioritise smooth functioning and addressing concerns of MLAs from all benches.

Legislative business and public issues from constituencies will be key agenda items during the J&K Assembly session.

Efforts are underway to address long-standing drainage issues affecting water bodies through various projects and initiatives.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah backed the Centre on Wednesday over a levy for UPI transactions, saying maintaining and operating the digital-payment infrastructure is not cheap, but cautioned the government to protect retail consumers.

"This charge is not being levied on everyone. First of all, person-to-person money transfers carry no charge. Then, individual consumers will not be charged unless they cross a specific ceiling," Abdullah told reporters here.

Understanding UPI Transaction Charges

Asserting that maintaining and operating the UPI infrastructure is not cheap, the chief minister said it takes a substantial amount of money to run the payment system.

"The reality is also that when something is offered completely free, we often fail to value it properly. That said, the Government of India must ensure that ordinary citizens are spared from these fees. If companies are charged, then I have no objection, as companies profit substantially through UPI anyway," he added.

Priorities For The Assembly Session

To a question on the upcoming Assembly session, the chief minister said the government's priority will be to ensure that the House functions smoothly and the MLAs receive satisfactory responses.

"In a legislative session, there are two types of agenda. One is the government's own legislative business. In a Union Territory, that is naturally less compared to a full state but still, there are legislative matters that the government will present before the House.

"Alongside that, the honourable MLAs, whether from the treasury benches or the opposition, get an opportunity to raise questions regarding their respective constituencies and issues affecting people. Bills and resolutions are introduced, and the government makes an effort to address and respond to these matters," he said.

Abdullah said it is a seven-day session and several issues will be brought before the House.

"The government's priority will be to ensure that the House functions smoothly and the honourable MLAs receive satisfactory responses," he said.

Addressing Environmental Concerns

Asked about concerns over drainage water flowing into water bodies, the chief minister said the issue did not just emerge over the last two years and is a legacy issue that cannot be solved overnight.

"However, work is underway. Projects are being drafted under various schemes -- whether under the SASCI or other initiatives. Continuous efforts are being made not only to protect our water bodies but also to rejuvenate and expand those," he said.