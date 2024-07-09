Old video of girl being tortured in Bengal goes viral

After an old video clip of a girl being assaulted by a group of people in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district came into circulation, the police initiated a suo motu case and arrested two persons.

Barrackpore Police said that after identifying the accused persons shown in the around two-year-old video, the force arrested the two.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that a person close to the local Trinamool Congress MLA was behind torturing the girl, the state's ruling party demanded that the video be examined to find out its authenticity.

The reason behind the girl's torture is not yet known.

'Police have taken note of an old video now in circulation on social media involving assault on a girl. A suo motu criminal case has been started. All legal actions against persons seen in (the) video are being taken. 2 among them are already in custody,' Barrackpore Police said in a post on X.

Police sources said that the video, the authenticity of which was not verified by PTI, was at least a couple of years old.

The video clip showed some people holding a person's legs and hands while suspending her in the air, while two others were beating her with sticks.

The incident allegedly occurred in a club in Ariadaha in North 24 Parganas district.

The clip was posted by BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar who held arrested Jayant Singh responsible for the incident.

'Absolutely appalled by the emerging video from Taltala Club, Kamarhati, showing Jayant Singh, a close associate of TMC MLA Madan Mitra, brutally attacking a girl. This heinous act under a government that claims to champion women's rights is a disgrace to humanity,' Majumdar posted on X.

Senior TMC leader Santanu Sen demanded a forensic test of the video and said that it was a ploy of the BJP to tarnish the image of West Bengal.

Incidentally, a teenage boy and his mother were assaulted in Ariadaha by a group of men allegedly led by Singh.