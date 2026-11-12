Oil tanker carrying 19 Indian seafarers attacked off UAE coast, all safe

The entire 22-member crew was swiftly and safely evacuated by the UAE Coast Guard, and all 19 of the Indian nationals are completely safe with no injuries, said Union minister Sonowal.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/File Photo/Reuters

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that all 19 Indian seafarers aboard Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker MT DOMINICA PROSPERITY were safe after the vessel was targeted in a projectile attack off Mina Saqr, UAE, on Wednesday.

Key Points Sonowal said the tanker was carrying 19 Indian seafarers when it was targeted while drifting off Mina Saqr.

All 19 of Indian nationals are completely safe with no injuries, he said.

The Union minister further said that the government remained in continuous contact with the ship management company to ensure the safety and welfare of the seafarers.

In a post on X, Sonowal said the tanker was carrying 19 Indian seafarers when it was targeted while drifting off Mina Saqr.

"The entire 22-member crew was swiftly and safely evacuated by the UAE Coast Guard, and all 19 of our Indian nationals are completely safe with no injuries," he said.

The Union minister further said that the government remained in continuous contact with the ship management company to ensure the safety and welfare of the seafarers.

"We remain in continuous contact with the ship management company to ensure their ongoing safety, welfare and logistical support," Sonowal said.

Earlier, Sonowal informed that all three Indian seafarers alongwith the entire crew aboard a Saudi Arabia-flagged oil tanker, NCC FAJR, are safe after the vessel was involved in a possible attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Sonowal said that the tanker was carrying three Indian seafarers when it was involved in a possible attack on November 11.

"On Nov 11, Saudi Arabia-flagged oil tanker NCC FAJR, carrying 3 Indian seafarers, was involved in a possible attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz," Sonowal said.

Confirming the safety of the crew, the minister said, "All 3 Indian nationals, along with the entire crew, are safe."

He further said that the situation was being continuously monitored and that the authorities remained in regular contact with the ship management company.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in regular contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our seafarers," Sonowal added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a Liberia-flagged oil tanker carrying six Indian seafarers was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf, leaving four crew members injured, including one Indian national, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said.

In a post on X, Sonowal said the vessel, MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, was travelling from Al Ruwais to Dubai when it came under attack.

"On Nov 10, Liberia-flagged VLCC MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, carrying 6 Indian seafarers, was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf from Al Ruwais to Dubai. Four crew members sustained injuries in the attack, including one Indian national, who suffered minor injuries and has been safely taken ashore for further medical examination," the Union minister said.

He further stated that the remaining 18 crew members, including the other five Indian seafarers, were safe and accounted for.

"The remaining 18 crew members, including the other 5 Indian seafarers, are safe and accounted for. We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security, medical care and wellbeing of our seafarers," Sonowal added.

Amid rising regional instability threatening vital energy and trade chokepoints in West Asia, India has called for restraint and strict adherence to international maritime law to protect merchant vessels and Indian crew members traversing critical transit corridors.

Addressing concerns over threats to commercial vessels operating in the Strait of Hormuz, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday said, "We continue to call for safe, free and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. We are in touch with all concerned parties to avoid attacks on civilian shipping and seafarers, including Indian vessels which are under the

Indian flag as well as Indian seafarers. So that is where we are on the issue of the Strait of Hormuz."

The Strait of Hormuz is a global energy chokepoint through which approximately 20 percent of global petroleum passes.

India depends heavily on this corridor for crude imports, and Indian seafarers constitute nearly 10–12 percent of the global maritime workforce.

New Delhi is actively communicating with all concerned parties to protect civilian shipping, seafarers, and Indian-flagged vessels.