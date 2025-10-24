HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Offended by TV ad, Trump stops trade talks with Canada

Offended by TV ad, Trump stops trade talks with Canada

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 24, 2025 10:23 IST

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday night announced the termination of all trade negotiations with Canada, citing an anti-tariff advertisement that used a clip of former US President Ronald Reagan.

IMAGE: United States President Donald Trump. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, 'The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs. The ad was for $75,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts.'

He added, 'TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT.'

 

The controversial ads, reportedly paid for by the Ontario government, have been running on major US networks and cost $75 million.

This comes weeks after US President Trump and visiting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed trade, border security, and ongoing negotiations between the two neighbouring nations on October 7, providing the backdrop to the sudden termination of talks.

Addressing reporters at the Oval Office, Trump described the trade talks as 'complicated, more complicated than maybe any other agreement we have on trade'.

He explained that the complexity stemmed from both competition and closeness between the two countries, describing it as a mix of 'natural conflict' and 'mutual love'.

"I love Canada, and the people of Canada, and Mark feels the same way about here," Trump said.

He noted that geographic proximity had created 'competing business interests', which sometimes placed the US at a disadvantage, even as relations had improved.

"We believe the Canada-US relationship has come a long way," he added, saying the 'natural conflict' was being addressed constructively.

Regarding US tariffs on Canadian metals, Trump said adjustments had already been made.

"We want to make our own steel, we don't want to bring in steel for the most part," he said, while stressing his desire for Canada to thrive economically.

"We want Canada to do well. We're working on formulas, and we'll get there," he added, noting that direct competition between the countries had limits.

"We're in competition," he said, pointing out that 'one very easy way to solve that problem'.

Trump also highlighted security cooperation, commending Canada for tightening its borders, which Carney acknowledged.

He cited efforts to curb illegal drug trafficking, particularly via sea routes, saying such measures had benefited both countries.

"The fact is we probably saved at least 100,000 lives, American lives, Canadian lives, by taking out all those boats," he said.

"Now they don't come in that way."

