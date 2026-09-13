Odisha's Koraput coffee served to delegates at BRICS Summit

Odisha's indigenous Koraput Coffee, a premium Arabica brand cultivated by tribal farmers, achieved significant international recognition by being featured at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, showcasing India's 'Vocal for Local' initiative on a global stage.

IMAGE: An illuminated view of the Bharat Mandapam during the 18th BRICS Summit 2026, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Koraput Coffee, particularly the 'Tiger Bright' brand, was featured at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, gaining international exposure.

The initiative highlights Odisha's local produce and aligns with the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, showcasing the hard work of tribal farming families.

Cultivated in Koraput district, this 100% Arabica coffee is grown under shade and processed with support from TDCCOL, benefiting 360 tribal families.

The brand, launched in 2019, aims to create a structured market and strengthen the value chain for tribal-produced coffee.

Tiger Bright is a premium Arabica coffee known for its tropical citrus, caramel, chocolate, and cocoa undertones, processed to high hygiene standards.

Odisha's Koraput Coffee was given to delegates and journalists at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, putting the tribal farmers-grown Arabica brand in international spotlight, officials said on Saturday.

Tiger Bright, a brand of Koraput Coffee, was included in the kits distributed to media personnel and delegates at the summit by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), they said.

A 250-gram packet of the coffee was distributed as part of the kits, officials said.

Chief Minister Hails Global Recognition

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi welcomed the recognition for the state's home-grown coffee and said it provided a platform to showcase Odisha's local produce.

'Over the past few days, I have been speaking about #Odisha on global platforms, inviting the world to see the opportunities, strength and potential of our state. Today, it is especially heartening to see Koraput Coffee telling another side of Odisha's story at the BRICS India 2026 Summit,' Majhi said in a post on X.

He said the initiative reflected the spirit of 'Vocal for Local' promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'For me, it is a moment of immense pride to see the hard work of our people and the richness of our land being recognised beyond the state. This is the Odisha I want the world to know, rooted in its soil, proud of its identity and confident in sharing its story with the world,' he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida also described the inclusion of Koraput Coffee at the summit as a proud moment for Odisha.

Empowering Tribal Farmers Through Global Reach

The Odisha government said the presence of the coffee at the BRICS Summit highlighted the work of tribal farming families and the potential of products originating in rural and tribal areas to access wider markets.

Koraput Coffee is cultivated mainly in the Nandapur and Machhkund areas of Koraput district, at elevations of around 920-950 metres.

The coffee is predominantly 100 per cent Arabica and is grown under the shade of trees such as mango, jackfruit and citrus, officials said.

The coffee cherries are handpicked at peak ripeness and processed before being procured, dried, graded, processed and marketed with support from the Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation of Odisha Ltd (TDCCOL).

The Journey Of Koraput Coffee

The 'Koraput Coffee' brand was launched on September 11, 2019, with the aim of creating a structured market for coffee produced by tribal farmers and strengthening the value chain, officials said.

Under the end-to-end support of the Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation of Odisha Ltd. (TDCCOL), the coffee passes through procurement, drying, grading, processing and marketing before reaching consumers.

During the 2025-26 season, TDCCOL procured a record 102.54 metric tonnes of coffee fruit, compared with 34.68 MT in 2022-23 and 34.41 MT in 2024-25, officials said.

The growth has benefited around 360 tribal families, they said.

Premium Arabica Profile And Processing

Tiger Bright is marketed as a premium Arabica coffee, with officials describing its flavour profile as having tropical citrus notes along with caramel, chocolate and cocoa undertones.

The coffee is sun-dried on raised wooden beds and subjected to processing and hygiene standards before being marketed, officials said.