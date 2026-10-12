Youth On Bail Hits Four People With Car After Dhaba Tiff

Discover how a 20-year-old youth, already out on bail for a fatal car incident, once again caused chaos in Bhubaneswar by hitting four people with his vehicle while allegedly under the influence of alcohol on Monday.

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Key Points A 20-year-old youth, Soumya Ranjan Rath, hit four people with his car on Monday in Bhubaneswar after a tiff at an eatery.

Rath was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

He was previously out on bail after mowing down a man with his luxury car in July this year and being released in August.

Police have arrested Rath and registered serious charges against him.

Authorities plan to take necessary action for the cancellation of his bail and driving license.

A 20-year-old youth, who was out on bail after mowing down a man with his luxury car three months ago, on Monday hit four people with his vehicle following a tiff at an eatery in Bhubaneswar, police said.

Repeat Offender Under Influence

Soumya Ranjan Rath, a resident of Jaydev Vihar area of the Odisha capital, was under the influence of alcohol, they said.

He and his two associates were having food at a dhaba along the Puri-Cuttack Bypass this morning, when they had a verbal duel with the eatery owner over some issue.

"Angered over the tiff, Rath hit the dhaba owner, Tapan Das, with his car, injuring the latter. As some people tried to pick Das up, the accused returned and tried to ram Das with his vehicle. He also hit three others with his car in the process," Bhubaneswar ACP (zone 4) Abhimanyu Nayak said, adding the four people sustained minor injuries.

Police rushed to the spot and nabbed him.

The four injured people filed complaints against him at Badagada police station, and cases under serious charges were registered.

"A medical examination was conducted, and he was found to be under the influence of alcohol," Nayak added.

Rath had in July this year mowed down a man with his luxury car near Sashtri Nagar. He was arrested and later released on bail in August.

"We will take necessary action for cancellation of his bail and driving license," the officer added.