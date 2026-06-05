Odisha Government Acts To Rescue Stranded Workers In Thailand

The Odisha government has launched a critical mission to rescue five migrant workers from Kendrapada district who are reportedly stranded in Thailand, facing allegations of forced labour, wage denial, and harassment.

Photograph: PTI Photo.

Key Points The Odisha government has initiated efforts to rescue five migrant workers from Kendrapada district stranded in Thailand.

These unskilled workers travelled on tourist visas but were allegedly employed in a plywood manufacturing company.

The workers claim they are being held against their will, denied wages, and subjected to mental and physical harassment.

They have appealed to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for their rescue and safe return home.

State authorities are coordinating with the Residence Commissioner in New Delhi and the Ministry of External Affairs for the repatriation process.

The Odisha government has initiated the process of rescuing five migrant workers of the state, following their claim that they have been stranded in Thailand, an official said on Friday.

The unskilled workers, hailing from various areas of Kendrapada district, went to the Southeast Asian nation on tourist visas but were working there at a plywood manufacturing company, the migrants said in a video clip shared on a social media platform.

Odisha Workers Stranded Abroad

Alleging that they are being held against their will, denied wages, and subjected to mental and physical harassment by their employer, the workers pleaded with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for their rescue and return home.

"I have been in Thailand for the last two years and three months. But the employer is neither providing wages nor allowing us to return to Odisha. We are not getting proper food either," one of the workers alleged in the video message.

Besides, another worker, Raj Kumar Pasi from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur region, is also reportedly facing similar difficulties, an officer of the Odisha government told PTI.

Government Initiates Rescue Mission

"Soon after getting information about the incident, we asked the Kendrapara district administration to conduct a field-level inquiry. We got the inquiry report from the district," he said.

The state government has taken steps to rescue the workers from Thailand, the official said.

"We have intimated the Residence Commissioner at New Delhi. They will coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs for further action," he said.

The standard workers have been identified as Banoj Kumar Mallik (34), Nalini Das (53), Nityananda Mallik (40), Kailash Chandra Sethy (42), and Umakanta Barik (33).