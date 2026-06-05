HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Odisha Government Acts To Rescue Stranded Workers In Thailand

Odisha Government Acts To Rescue Stranded Workers In Thailand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 05, 2026 16:43 IST

x

The Odisha government has launched a critical mission to rescue five migrant workers from Kendrapada district who are reportedly stranded in Thailand, facing allegations of forced labour, wage denial, and harassment.

Photograph: PTI Photo.

Photograph: PTI Photo.

Key Points

  • The Odisha government has initiated efforts to rescue five migrant workers from Kendrapada district stranded in Thailand.
  • These unskilled workers travelled on tourist visas but were allegedly employed in a plywood manufacturing company.
  • The workers claim they are being held against their will, denied wages, and subjected to mental and physical harassment.
  • They have appealed to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for their rescue and safe return home.
  • State authorities are coordinating with the Residence Commissioner in New Delhi and the Ministry of External Affairs for the repatriation process.

The Odisha government has initiated the process of rescuing five migrant workers of the state, following their claim that they have been stranded in Thailand, an official said on Friday.

The unskilled workers, hailing from various areas of Kendrapada district, went to the Southeast Asian nation on tourist visas but were working there at a plywood manufacturing company, the migrants said in a video clip shared on a social media platform.

 

Odisha Workers Stranded Abroad

Alleging that they are being held against their will, denied wages, and subjected to mental and physical harassment by their employer, the workers pleaded with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for their rescue and return home.

"I have been in Thailand for the last two years and three months. But the employer is neither providing wages nor allowing us to return to Odisha. We are not getting proper food either," one of the workers alleged in the video message.

Besides, another worker, Raj Kumar Pasi from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur region, is also reportedly facing similar difficulties, an officer of the Odisha government told PTI.

Government Initiates Rescue Mission

"Soon after getting information about the incident, we asked the Kendrapara district administration to conduct a field-level inquiry. We got the inquiry report from the district," he said.

The state government has taken steps to rescue the workers from Thailand, the official said.

"We have intimated the Residence Commissioner at New Delhi. They will coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs for further action," he said.

The standard workers have been identified as Banoj Kumar Mallik (34), Nalini Das (53), Nityananda Mallik (40), Kailash Chandra Sethy (42), and Umakanta Barik (33).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Two More Stranded Odisha Workers Return from Thailand
Family Pleads for Repatriation of Odisha Worker's Body from Qatar
Family Pleads for Repatriation of Odisha Worker's Body from Qatar
3 Indians, who were assaulted by Saudi employer, return home
3 Indians, who were assaulted by Saudi employer, return home
3 Mumbaikars 'held captive' in Myanmar after being lured with IT jobs: Police
3 Mumbaikars 'held captive' in Myanmar after being lured with IT jobs: Police
Why These Fishermen Escaped From Kuwait
Why These Fishermen Escaped From Kuwait

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 2

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

VIDEOS

WATCH: PM Modi Plants Sapling on World Environment Day1:32

WATCH: PM Modi Plants Sapling on World Environment Day

Kareena, Karisma and Saif's Unbreakable Bond Captures Attention1:34

Kareena, Karisma and Saif's Unbreakable Bond Captures...

Anjali Anand Sets Fashion Goals in a Dazzling Look1:07

Anjali Anand Sets Fashion Goals in a Dazzling Look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO