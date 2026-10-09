Odisha Family Kills Abusive Alcoholic Husband

Discover the tragic details of a family murder in Kendrapara, Odisha, where a woman, her son, and daughter were arrested for allegedly killing the abusive, alcoholic husband after years of domestic violence.

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Key Points A woman, her son, and daughter were arrested on Friday for the alleged murder of her husband in Kendrapara, Odisha.

The deceased, Niranjan Sahoo, was reportedly an alcoholic who frequently assaulted his family and demanded money for liquor.

The family allegedly strangled Niranjan to death on Wednesday night while he was sleeping under the influence of alcohol, following an attack on his wife.

Police investigation suggests he was smothered with pillows; a blood-stained bed sheet was seized from the house.

The wife stated she committed the act due to unbearable physical and mental torture, after previous complaints yielded no lasting relief.

A woman, her son and daughter were arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering her husband in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said.

Allegations Of Abuse And Alcoholism

The deceased, Niranjan Sahoo, 44, was allegedly an alcoholic who frequently assaulted his wife and children and demanded money to buy liquor, police said.

He reportedly attacked his wife on Wednesday night, following which the trio strangled him to death. The wife, son and daughter killed the man while he was sleeping under the influence of liquor.

Police Investigation And Legal Action

Police said that the preliminary investigation suggests that Niranjan was smothered with pillows while asleep. Police seized a blood-stained bed sheet from the house. The exact cause of death will be established after the postmortem report, Aul police station inspector in charge Antrajami Srichandan said.

The two adult accused were produced before a Kendrapara court, which rejected their bail pleas and remanded them to judicial custody. The minor girl was sent to an observation home in Angul after the Juvenile Justice Board denied her bail.

Police have registered a murder case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Wife's Account Of Domestic Violence

The woman later said that she, with the help of her son and daughter, killed the husband after being unable to tolerate the physical and mental torture.

"I have informed my in-laws and even the village heads about my husband's alcoholic behaviour, but nobody came to my rescue. I had once lodged a complaint against him, and he was sent to jail. However, after coming out, he used to physically assault me and the children every night," the woman said before being taken to jail.