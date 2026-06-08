Mother, Daughter Hacked To Death In Odisha Over Witchcraft Suspicion

In a shocking incident from Odisha, a mother and daughter were brutally hacked to death in Sambalpur, allegedly due to deeply rooted suspicions of witchcraft, prompting a police investigation into the heinous crime.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points A mother and daughter were hacked to death in Sambalpur, Odisha, allegedly over suspicions of witchcraft.

The victims, Urkuli Patra (60) and Lilima Joda (35), were attacked with an axe while asleep in their home.

A local youth, Ajay Pradhan, is suspected to be the accused; he had initially informed the police about the incident.

Police are currently questioning the suspect to determine the full motive and sequence of the crime, with further investigation underway.

A 60-year-old woman and her 35-year-old daughter were hacked to death in Odisha's Sambalpur district allegedly over suspicion that they were practising witchcraft, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Giripali Khadiapada village under the jurisdiction of Sason police station area when they were asleep in the front yard of their house on Sunday night, Sambalpur Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Mishra told reporters after visiting the spot.

Investigation Into Witchcraft Allegations

Preliminary investigation suggests that a local youth, identified as Ajay Pradhan, allegedly attacked Urkuli Patra and her married daughter Lilima Joda with an axe, resulting in their deaths on the spot, he said. Pradhan had himself informed the police about the incident and during investigation, police suspected that he was the accused, the officer said, adding the murder weapon was found near the bodies.

The killings are suspected to have been linked to the accused's suspicion that the mother-daughter duo practised witchcraft, the officer said, adding that, however, he is being questioned to ascertain the motive and sequence of the crime. Police, along with a scientific team, reached the spot to collect evidence and further investigation is underway, he added. Sources said that Lilima had been living at her parental home for quite some time.