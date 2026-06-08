HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Mother, Daughter Hacked To Death In Odisha Over Witchcraft Suspicion

Mother, Daughter Hacked To Death In Odisha Over Witchcraft Suspicion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 11:54 IST

x

In a shocking incident from Odisha, a mother and daughter were brutally hacked to death in Sambalpur, allegedly due to deeply rooted suspicions of witchcraft, prompting a police investigation into the heinous crime.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • A mother and daughter were hacked to death in Sambalpur, Odisha, allegedly over suspicions of witchcraft.
  • The victims, Urkuli Patra (60) and Lilima Joda (35), were attacked with an axe while asleep in their home.
  • A local youth, Ajay Pradhan, is suspected to be the accused; he had initially informed the police about the incident.
  • Police are currently questioning the suspect to determine the full motive and sequence of the crime, with further investigation underway.

A 60-year-old woman and her 35-year-old daughter were hacked to death in Odisha's Sambalpur district allegedly over suspicion that they were practising witchcraft, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Giripali Khadiapada village under the jurisdiction of Sason police station area when they were asleep in the front yard of their house on Sunday night, Sambalpur Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Mishra told reporters after visiting the spot.

Investigation Into Witchcraft Allegations

Preliminary investigation suggests that a local youth, identified as Ajay Pradhan, allegedly attacked Urkuli Patra and her married daughter Lilima Joda with an axe, resulting in their deaths on the spot, he said. Pradhan had himself informed the police about the incident and during investigation, police suspected that he was the accused, the officer said, adding the murder weapon was found near the bodies.

 

The killings are suspected to have been linked to the accused's suspicion that the mother-daughter duo practised witchcraft, the officer said, adding that, however, he is being questioned to ascertain the motive and sequence of the crime. Police, along with a scientific team, reached the spot to collect evidence and further investigation is underway, he added. Sources said that Lilima had been living at her parental home for quite some time.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Odisha: Woman Hacked to Death Over Witchcraft Suspicion
Odisha: Woman Hacked to Death Over Witchcraft Suspicion
Woman Killed in Jharkhand Witchcraft Attack
Woman's Body Recovered After Alleged Drowning of Daughters in Odisha Well
Woman's Body Recovered After Alleged Drowning of Daughters in Odisha Well
Elderly Woman Murdered Over Witchcraft Allegations in Birbhum
Elderly Woman Murdered Over Witchcraft Allegations in Birbhum
Jharkhand Brothers Arrested for Attacking Woman Suspected of Witchcraft

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 2

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

webstory image 3

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

VIDEOS

Mahima Makwana's Latest Appearance Grabs Attention0:42

Mahima Makwana's Latest Appearance Grabs Attention

Waste Becomes Wonder in Srinagar!1:08

Waste Becomes Wonder in Srinagar!

Huma Qureshi's Adorable Fan Encounter Leaves Everyone Smiling1:12

Huma Qureshi's Adorable Fan Encounter Leaves Everyone...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO