Odisha Vigilance Raids Engineer, Seizes Crores In Cash And Assets

The Odisha Vigilance Department has launched extensive raids, uncovering assets worth crores, including over Rs 2 crore in cash, from a government engineer in a major disproportionate assets case, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption.

Key Points Odisha Vigilance unearthed assets worth crores, including over Rs 2 crore cash, from an assistant executive engineer.

Baikuntha Nath Behera, an AEE with ITDA, is under investigation for disproportionate assets.

Raids were conducted simultaneously across multiple locations in Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, Jajpur, and Kandhamal.

Assets include five multi-storey buildings, 14 high-value plots, 341 gm gold, and over Rs 45 lakh in deposits.

In a separate incident, a lineman was arrested for accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe.

The Odisha Vigilance Department has unearthed assets worth crores of rupees, including over Rs 2 crore in cash, five multi-storey buildings, 14 high-value plots, 341 gm of gold jewellery, and deposits exceeding Rs 45 lakh. These assets were discovered during raids on properties linked to a government engineer in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Simultaneous searches were launched at multiple locations connected to Baikuntha Nath Behera, an assistant executive engineer (AEE) with the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Baliguda, in Kandhamal district. The assets were found in the names of Behera and his family members across various places, including Bhubaneswar, Jajpur, and Baripada.

Massive Cash Seizure And Property Discovery

A senior Vigilance official confirmed the location of at least four lockers belonging to Behera and his wife, with more than Rs 2 crore in cash seized from two bank lockers. The counting process, using bank machines, is currently underway. The department's technical wing is conducting the measurement and valuation of the buildings and plots, while the weight and valuation of gold ornaments, bank deposits, postal savings, and other financial investments are being verified.

The extensive searches are being carried out by teams comprising two additional superintendents of police, five deputy superintendents of police, six inspectors, and other supporting staff. These operations are conducted under search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar. Raids are simultaneously ongoing at locations in Bhubaneswar, Baripada, Dharmasala in Jajpur district, and Baliguda in Kandhamal district.

Engineer's Career Trajectory And Another Vigilance Action

Vigilance records indicate that Behera joined government service in 1999 as a junior engineer (civil) at Nabarangpur block, with an initial monthly salary of Rs 6,000. He subsequently served in various capacities under the ITDA and other government establishments in Nabarangpur and Udala. He was promoted to assistant engineer in October 2016, posted at ITDA, Nabarangpur, and further promoted to assistant executive engineer in February 2026, where he continues to serve at ITDA, Baliguda.

In a separate operation, Vigilance sleuths arrested Dharma Niranjan Chaudhury, a Lineman-A of the Narsinghpur Electrical Section under TPCODL in Cuttack district. Chaudhury was apprehended for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a farmer to replace a damaged electric pole on the complainant's agricultural land.