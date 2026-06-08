Odisha Vigilance Uncovers More Gold From Engineer's Locker

Odisha Vigilance has unearthed a massive corruption case, recovering an additional 703 grams of gold, bringing the total to 1.255 kg, from a government engineer arrested for possessing disproportionate assets including crores in cash and multiple properties.

Key Points Odisha Vigilance recovered an additional 703 grams of gold from a bank locker belonging to engineer Baikuntha Nath Behera.

The total gold seized from Behera, an assistant executive engineer, now amounts to 1.255 kg.

Behera was arrested for possessing disproportionate assets, including over Rs 2 crore in cash, five buildings, 14 plots, and Rs 45 lakh in deposits.

Investigations revealed Behera, who started with a Rs 6,000 monthly salary in 1999, had multiple bank lockers.

The Odisha Vigilance on Monday found another 703 gram gold from a bank locker of a government engineer, who was arrested on June 7 for allegedly possessing assets worth crores of rupees, including more than Rs 2 crore in cash, five multi-storey buildings, 14 high-value plots, and deposits worth over Rs 45 lakh.

With the recovery of additional gold ornaments, the Vigilance sleuths have so far found 1.255 kg of the yellow metal from Baikuntha Nath Behera, assistant executive engineer, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Baliguda in Kandhamal district. He was arrested for possessing disproportionate assets to his known source of income, a Vigilance officer said.

Engineer's Disproportionate Assets Uncovered

During raids on properties linked to Behera, the department found at least five lockers in the names of Behera and his wife. One of the lockers was opened on Monday, he said.

According to the Vigilance department, Behera joined government service in 1999 as a junior engineer (civil) at Nabarangpur block with a monthly salary of Rs 6,000. He later served in various positions under the ITDA and other government establishments in Nabarangpur and Udala. He was promoted to the post of assistant engineer in October 2016 and subsequently posted at ITDA, Nabarangpur. In February 2026, he was promoted as assistant executive engineer and posted at ITDA, Baliguda, where he continues to serve.