Odisha Vigilance has apprehended a forest department official, Ajay Kumar Naik, for allegedly siphoning off over Rs 1.23 crore by processing fraudulent claims for deceased and retired employees, highlighting a significant case of government fund misappropriation.

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Key Points Odisha Vigilance arrested forest department official Ajay Kumar Naik on Friday night after he had been absconding since October.

Naik is accused of misappropriating over Rs 1.23 crore from government funds while working in the establishment section of the Satkosia Wildlife Division.

The alleged fraud involved manipulating online disbursement records and processing fraudulent claims for unutilised leave salaries and arrears for retired and deceased employees between January 1, 2019, and June 30, 2025.

He allegedly transferred the siphoned funds to his own bank account and those of two accomplices via NEFT through the treasury.

A case has been registered against Naik under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of BNS.

Odisha Vigilance sleuths have arrested a forest department official who had been absconding since October in connection with the alleged misappropriation of government funds exceeding Rs 1.23 crore, an official said.

The accused, identified as Ajay Kumar Naik, a senior assistant in the establishment section of the office of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Satkosia Wildlife Division in Angul district, was arrested on Friday night.

How The Fraud Was Uncovered

A team of Odisha Vigilance had been tracking his movements and intercepted him in Angul town while he was travelling in a car towards his residence, the official said.

According to a statement issued by the vigilance department, an investigation found that Rs 1,23,52,547 had allegedly been misappropriated during Naik's posting in the establishment section.

The section is responsible for processing employees' salaries, unutilised leave salaries, arrears and other payments, it said.

Modus Operandi Of Misappropriation

Naik allegedly misappropriated the amount between January 1, 2019, and June 30, 2025, by manipulating online disbursement records and processing fraudulent claims for unutilised leave salaries and arrears in the names of retired and deceased employees through the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) portal, the statement said.

"The extensive investigations by Odisha Vigilance found that Naik systematically siphoned off government funds during his posting at establishment section, a role responsible for processing salaries, unutilised leave salaries and arrears and others of employees of the office," it said.

Instead of routing these funds to rightful beneficiaries, he allegedly transferred the misappropriated amount to the bank account of his own as well as bank account of two accomplices executing transfers via NEFT through treasury, the vigilance said.

A case was registered against Naik's name at Cuttack Vigilance Police Station under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of BNS.