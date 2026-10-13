Vigilance Nabs Revenue Inspector In Odisha Bribe Case

Odisha Vigilance has arrested a revenue inspector in Bolangir district for demanding and accepting a bribe to facilitate a land conversion process, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption in public services.

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Key Points Odisha Vigilance apprehended Revenue Inspector Alan Behera on Tuesday for accepting a Rs 3,000 bribe.

Behera was caught in Bolangir district while processing a land conversion application from agricultural to homestead land.

The RI initially demanded Rs 6,000 but reduced it to Rs 3,000 when the applicant expressed inability to pay.

The applicant approached vigilance authorities after being aggrieved by the bribe demand.

Searches were launched at two locations of Behera following the trap to detect disproportionate assets.

Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday apprehended a revenue inspector (RI) while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 from an applicant, officials said.

Vigilance Action Against Corruption

Acting on a complaint, vigilance sleuths nabbed Alan Behera, RI of Saintala revenue circle in Bolangir district, while receiving the bribe from the applicant (complainant) to process the file and submit a field enquiry report to the competent authority for conversion of his agricultural land to homestead land in a mutation case, officials said.

The person had applied online for conversion of his agricultural land on September 7. Despite several requests, the accused RI was not initiating the process and was demanding a bribe, he said.

Behera demanded Rs 6,000 bribe for initiating the process and issuance of homestead ROR in favour of the applicant. When the applicant expressed his inability to pay the demanded bribe, the revenue inspector reduced the bribe amount to Rs 3,000, the official said.

Feeling aggrieved and unable to meet the demand (bribe), the applicant approached the vigilance authorities and the RI was arrested with the bribe money, he added.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches were launched at two locations of Behera to detect any disproportionate assets accumulated by him.

In this connection, the Sambalpur vigilance police station registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.