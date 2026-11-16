Odisha Woman Dies After Alleged Rape, Police Form Teams

Police in Odisha are actively investigating the death of a 45-year-old tribal woman who died on Sunday night after allegedly being raped on November 10 in Keonjhar district.

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Key Points A 45-year-old tribal woman, allegedly raped on November 10 in Keonjhar, died on Sunday night in Cuttack.

She was found in critical condition with visible injury marks near a bush the day after she went missing from a weekly market.

Police have registered a case based on her family's complaint and formed three special teams to nab the accused.

A local man, seen with the woman, allegedly fled with his family the day after the incident.

A 45-year-old tribal woman, who was allegedly raped in Odisha's Keonjhar district on November 10, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cuttack, police said on Monday.

Investigation Underway

The woman, a widow, had gone to a weekly market in the Telkoi police station area on November 10 but did not return home that day, they said.

The next day, her family found her in a critical condition near a bush close. She had visible injury marks on various parts of her body, they said.

"She was initially taken to the Telkoi Community Health Centre and later shifted to Keonjhar hospital as her condition deteriorated. She was subsequently referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where she died on Sunday night," a police officer said.

Police said some villagers had seen a local man accompanying the woman while she was returning from the market. He allegedly fled with his family the day after the incident.

The woman's family accused the man of raping her.

"We have registered a case based on a written complaint regarding the incident. Three special teams have been formed to nab the accused," Keonjhar Additional Superintendent of Police Snehasis Sahu said.