Vigilance Nabs Odisha Engineer With Over Rs 21 Lakh Unaccounted Cash

The Odisha Vigilance department has arrested Superintending Engineer Prasanjit Das, seizing over Rs 21.88 lakh in unaccounted cash, amidst allegations of demanding bribes from contractors.

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Key Points Odisha Vigilance department arrested Superintending Engineer Prasanjit Das on Saturday.

Over Rs 21.88 lakh in unaccounted cash was seized from Das's possession.

Das was intercepted on Friday night in Bhubaneswar, with additional cash found during searches at his rented and paternal homes.

He is accused of demanding bribes from contractors and has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018.

Das, who joined government service in 2016, was promoted to SE by June, 5, 2026.

Odisha Vigilance department sleuths on Saturday arrested a superintending engineer (SE) following the seizure of unaccounted cash of over Rs 21.88 lakh from his possession, officials said.

The arrested SE was identified as Prasanjit Das, working at Mahanadi Northern Division, under the Water Resources department and posted in Cuttack. He was booked under different sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018. He was accused of demanding bribes from contractors.

Vigilance Operation Leads To Interception

Based on credible inputs, a team of Odisha Vigilance kept a close watch on the movement and activities of Das.

"On Friday night, Prasanjit Das, SE, was intercepted by a team of Odisha Vigilance near AG Square, Bhubaneswar, he was travelling in his official vehicle. During interception, suspected ill-gotten cash of Rs 7,28,620 was found in the possession of Das, which he could not account for satisfactorily," the vigilance department said in a statement.

Cash Seizure And Further Investigations

The cash and the vehicle were seized. Soon after the interception, simultaneous searches were conducted by officers of Odisha Vigilance at his rented house in Bhubaneswar and paternal house at Baragarh. During the search of his rented flat, a further amount of Rs 14.60 lakh was unearthed and seized. Hence, total cash seized from Das stands at Rs 21,88,620, officials said.

Das joined government service as Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in 2016 with an initial salary of around Rs 25,000 per month. He was promoted to Executive Engineer and posted to Gangadhar Meher Lift Irrigation Division-I, Bijepur in 2022. Again, he was posted as SE, Mahanadi North Division, Cuttack (Water Resources, Jagatpur) on promotion on June, 5, 2026.