Police in Odisha have booked a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya principal in Jharsuguda for alleged sexual harassment of a Class 12 girl student, with a case registered under the BNS and POCSO Act.
Key Points
- A JNV principal in Jharsuguda, Odisha, was booked for alleged sexual harassment of a Class 12 student.
- Police registered a case on Wednesday under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act.
- The complaint was lodged by the girl student herself.
- Jharsuguda SP Sonali Singh Parmar confirmed legal steps are being taken and investigation is in progress.
The principal of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Odisha's Jharsuguda district was booked for allegedly sexually harassing a Class 12 girl student of the institution, police said on Wednesday.
Acting on a complaint lodged by the girl student, a case has been registered at Jharsuguda Sadar police station under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act, said Sonali Singh Parmar, Superintendent of Police, Jharsuguda.
"We have received a complaint about misbehaviour towards a girl student of the JNV by the school principal. We are taking necessary legal steps," she said, adding that further investigation is in progress.