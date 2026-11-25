Police in Odisha have booked a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya principal in Jharsuguda for alleged sexual harassment of a Class 12 girl student, with a case registered under the BNS and POCSO Act.

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Key Points A JNV principal in Jharsuguda, Odisha, was booked for alleged sexual harassment of a Class 12 student.

Police registered a case on Wednesday under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act.

The complaint was lodged by the girl student herself.

Jharsuguda SP Sonali Singh Parmar confirmed legal steps are being taken and investigation is in progress.

The principal of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Odisha's Jharsuguda district was booked for allegedly sexually harassing a Class 12 girl student of the institution, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the girl student, a case has been registered at Jharsuguda Sadar police station under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act, said Sonali Singh Parmar, Superintendent of Police, Jharsuguda.

"We have received a complaint about misbehaviour towards a girl student of the JNV by the school principal. We are taking necessary legal steps," she said, adding that further investigation is in progress.