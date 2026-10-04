Bhubaneswar Rape Accused Shot In Leg During Police Encounter, Arrested

A man accused of a masked rape in Bhubaneswar has been apprehended and sent to judicial custody after sustaining a bullet injury during a police encounter, highlighting swift action against sexual assault.

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Key Points A man accused of raping a woman in Bhubaneswar was arrested after being shot in the leg during a police encounter.

The accused resisted arrest by attacking police personnel with a sharp object, leading to officers opening fire.

He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody and charged under Section 63 of the BNS for rape.

Two other individuals, a garage owner and a staffer, were also arrested for dismantling a stolen motorcycle used by the accused.

The alleged rape occurred on September 30, with the accused reportedly unknown to the victim.

A man accused of raping a woman at her home in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, who sustained a bullet injury in an encounter when he resisted a police attempt to arrest him, was apprehended on Sunday, officials said.

Police Action And Arrest Details

The accused was sent to 14-day judicial custody after being produced before a local court, following discharge from hospital, they said.

The man had allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman at gunpoint while wearing a mask at her rented flat here on September 30, police had said.

He has been booked under Section 63 of the BNS, which deals with rape cases, a police officer said.

The encounter took place on October 3 when the accused tried to attack the police personnel with a sharp object when the officers were attempting to arrest him, he said.

In retaliation, the officers opened fire, and the accused suffered a bullet injury on his right leg.

The man was on a motorbike when the police, following a tip-off, had intercepted him at Chandaka area.

He was subsequently admitted to Capital Hospital.

During the day, police also arrested a local garage owner and a staffer on charges of purchasing and dismantling a stolen motorcycle used by the accused to escape from the crime site.

As per preliminary investigation, the accused was staying in Bhubaneswar for the past few years and was unknown to the victim, the officer said.