Odisha Police Invoke Stringent NSA Against Two Habitual Criminals

Odisha Police have invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against two habitual criminals in Mayurbhanj district, Akash Mukhi and Kundan Mukhi, who collectively face 63 criminal cases, to prevent further threats to public order.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Odisha Police invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against two habitual criminals, Akash Mukhi and Kundan Mukhi, in Mayurbhanj district.

Akash Mukhi faces 49 criminal cases, while Kundan Mukhi has 14 cases registered against him; both are currently in judicial custody.

The NSA was invoked as a preventive measure, as ordinary legal actions were deemed insufficient to curb their activities prejudicial to public order.

Mayurbhanj police are committed to identifying and taking legal action against anti-social elements to maintain public order in the district.

Odisha Police have invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against two habitual criminals of Mayurbhanj district currently in judicial custody, officials said on Thursday.

Why Odisha Police Invoked NSA Against Habitual Offenders

The two accused persons are identified as Akash Mukhi alias Badal (26) and Kundan Mukhi (24), both natives of Mayurbhanj district, police said.

At least 49 criminal cases are registered against Akash Mukhi, while Kundan Mukhi has 14 criminal cases registered against him. At present, both are in judicial custody at Circle Jail, Baripada, Mayurbhanj SP Varun Guntupalli said.

"These habitual offenders and anti-socials have utmost disregard for the law, and ordinary legal measures have proven insufficient to restrain them. Therefore, a recommendation was made to the Mayurbhanj collector to invoke the NSA, 1980, against these persons as a deterrent preventive action to stop them from engaging in further acts prejudicial to public order," he said.

The SP further said that the Mayurbhanj police is continuously striving to identify all persons who have no regard for the law and pose a threat to public order in society.

"We will take all possible legal measures against such anti-social persons to ensure public order is not disturbed in the district," he added.

Last month, Odisha DGP YB Khurania had directed police officers to expedite the execution of non-bailable warrants against offenders and invoke the stringent National Security Act against habitual criminals.