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Odisha Police Apprehend Eight In Major Motorcycle Theft Racket Bust

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 23, 2026 19:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Odisha police have successfully dismantled a significant motorcycle theft racket in Kendrapara, apprehending eight individuals and recovering 11 stolen bikes, marking a crucial step in combating vehicle crime.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A motorcycle theft racket was busted in Kendrapara district on Friday.
  • Eight people, including a minor, were apprehended by the police.
  • Eleven stolen motorcycles were recovered during a raid in the Kendrapara Sadar police station area.
  • Seven adults were remanded to judicial custody, and the minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.
  • Police have intensified their crackdown on motorcycle theft gangs, with further investigation underway.

A motorcycle theft racket was busted in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Friday as the police apprehended eight people, including a minor, officials said.

A location in the Kendrapara Sadar police station area was raided on the basis of a tip-off, and 11 stolen motorcycles were recovered, they said.

 

The seven arrested accused were remanded to judicial custody, while the minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), they added.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kataria said the crackdown on motorcycle theft gangs has been intensified, and further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the racket.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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